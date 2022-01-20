The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron joins cast of brand new celebrity dancing show

Tyler Cameron, Bachelor Nation alum, was cast for a new reality dancing show. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

There’s a new celebrity dancing show headed our way, Bachelor Nation. The news came out that our very own, Tyler Cameron, will be one of the casted celebrities!

Fox and E-news has released an all-star line-up, and contestants will be vying for the renowned title of “Baby and Johnny” on the new show titled The Real Dirty Dancing.

These celebs must perform “memorable dance moments” to classic songs from the beloved and well-known movie from the late 80s, Dirty Dancing.

Can these celebs bring what Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze did in the 80s?

While we know Jennifer Grey (Baby) and Patrick Swayze (Johnny) had the moves, the looks, and the skills, will this celeb line-up have the same?

Cameron will join seven other stars to round out the eight spots for the show. The other seven celebs include Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love.

These eight will partner up and follow producers to where the movie, Dirty Dancing, formerly took place: Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge.

Routines will be performed based off dance routines that Grey and Swayze accomplished throughout the movie—including the famous lift move where Johnny picks up and swings Baby through the air.

Tyler as Patrick Swayze? Can you see it?

Not only will these contestants practice notable and acclaimed dance moves from the movie, but they will also be dressing the part as well. Picture this: Tyler Cameron as a look-alike Patrick Swayze — yes, please.

The show is hosted by Stephen Boss and will make its premiere at the start of the month.

Only one man and one woman will be the last standing to take home the crown of Baby and Johnny.

It looks as if Tyler had a great time on the show, as he learned those new dance steps to Hungry Eyes and She’s Like the Wind.

Tyler Cameron had the time of his life

Tyler had the time of his life as evidenced by his recent Instagram post.

He shared photos from the show and told fans, “Follow along as we celebrate one of the most iconic movies of all time! I made some amazing friends and I had the time of my life [peace sign emoji]”

Bachelor Nation knows that Tyler has what it takes in the looks and personality departments…but does he have what it takes on the dance floor? Only time will tell.

The Real Dirty Dancing premieres Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 9/8c on FOX.