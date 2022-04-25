The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus stands up for Dean Unglert and his decision to have Caelynn Miller-Keyes propose

A former Bachelorette contestant defends Dean Unglert. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Kraus, a former contestant from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, was a fan favorite who didn’t quite win Rachel’s whole heart as he finished as the runner-up of her season.

However, he has made an appearance recently. He has defended former contestant Dean Unglert on his decision to have his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, propose to him instead of the other way around.

In a recent Instagram post made by @bachelorettewindmill, there are entries from a post where someone backs Dean and discusses his upbringing.

Peter responded to that person and stated, “this is beautifully said. (red heart).” After he wrote that, another viewer commented, “so then why ask her to be the one to propose.”

Peter Kraus has something to say to the critics trolling Dean Unglert for his decision to let Caelynn Miller-Keyes propose to him

Peter immediately clapped back at the said critic as he had a host of things to say. He started his comment by inquiring, “I think a better question should be; why do you care? And why is it any of your business?”

He then wrote, “And I don’t mean that to be rude, simply direct and honest. The beautiful thing about humanity is that there is 8 billion humans all of whom have differing opinions, preferences, thoughts, experiences and feelings.”

Peter also declared that just because you, as an individual, think something is wrong doesn’t mean that’s true for everyone. He also stated that if everyone were the same and did things the same way, it’d be boring and monotonous.

He then continued his rebuttal by saying, “So why not just be happy for them :).” Peter also talked about how good friends should stand up for each other, so that is what he is doing now – sticking up for Dean.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Peter continues to give his insight and perspective

Peter also discussed, “When someone judges or attacks another person, it is more often than not a true reflection of his/her own internal hurt and confusion, and really not about the target at all.”

He then explained that he has been guilty of that in the past, and he relays to the people who are judging Dean for his ideas and thoughts that it will never bring them happiness to bring down others. Peter ended his post with, “As the old saying goes; live and let live.”

While Peter didn’t end up with Rachel’s heart on her season, and Bachelor Nation hasn’t heard much about him in a long while, it seems like he chose a good time to step into the limelight to defend his friend, Dean.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.