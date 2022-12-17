The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey stuns in form-fitting black dress with mesh cutouts

Gabby Windey shows off her latest all-black ensemble. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey has been killin’ it in the fashion world lately, and her latest form-fitting number was no exception.

It’s been quite a year for Gabby. She was first seen on The Bachelor, led the most recent season of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia, broke off her engagement with her winner Erich Schwer, and even competed up until the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

While fans may be used to seeing Gabby wearing elegant gowns on The Bachelorette and unique costumes on DWTS, Gabby has more recently been showing her more toned-down, everyday looks.

However, as someone who is now in the public eye more than ever, Gabby has taken the opportunity to show her followers that her fashion game hasn’t slowed down since being in the spotlight on reality television.

Most recently, Gabby showed off her quirky personality through a black dress that featured a unique and intricate design.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former lead posed for a mirror selfie that showed off her form-fitting dress with horizontal mesh cutouts from top to bottom.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey stuns in a sheer black dress

The dress featured elbow-length sleeves with lace ties on the end that matched the small tie in the center. The sheer detailing throughout the dress gave a peak at Gabby’s midsection and lower legs, which allowed the look to be both sexy and classy at the same time.

Gabby finished the look with some simple gold jewelry and chose to wear her hair in a slicked-back updo. She also opted for some knee-high black boots, which she shouted out in the caption of her photo.

“Didn’t know how she’d look with the boots but I think it works!!!” she wrote.

Gabby later revealed the details of her outfit and let her followers know that her dress was from House of CB and her necklace was from Abbott Lyon. The dress currently retails on the site for $239 USD, and the dainty gold necklace sells for $85.

While Gabby may hold many titles — Bachelorette, DWTS runner-up, fashionista — some may not know that she was an ICU nurse before dipping her toes into reality TV fame.

Gabby Windey’s life as an ICU nurse

Before Gabby appeared on The Bachelor, she was helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic as a nurse in the ICU.

Gabby first became a nurse when she was 22 years old. While speaking on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, she revealed that being a healthcare worker, especially dealing with death, was extremely difficult to navigate for her.

“It’s really hard, it’s challenging, I’ve been able to kind of walk away and recharge,” she said. “I’m grateful to have a skill that is much needed during the pandemic.”

However, she clarified that she never wanted to be labeled as a “hero” and was simply grateful to have been able to “give back.”

Gabby also said that there are many things she loves about being a nurse, including comradery, teamwork, being surrounded by intelligent people, and forming relationships.

While Gabby may love her career as a nurse, it seems as if she’s not ready to return to it quite yet — especially as she is currently gearing up for the Dancing with the Stars tour.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.