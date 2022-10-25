Gabby Windey takes a smiling selfie back. Pic credit: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey looked stunning as she asked her fans to vote for her on Dancing With The Stars this week.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette beauty wore a plunging blue gown embellished with sparkle and crystal-encrusted straps.

She wore her brown hair curled and swept over to one side, with a bejeweled hair clip holding it in place.

Her makeup was flawless, with long fluttering eyelashes and pink lips.

In the Instagram Story video, Gabby begged her followers to vote for her and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, saying, “The time has come to beg for your votes, you know the drill.”

She also revealed if they are kept in the competition, the pair will be dancing the rhumba next week, saying, “We’re gonna rhumba for you!”

Pic credit: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey dances an emotional foxtrot

Gabby and Val danced an emotional foxtrot last week to the soundtrack of J Cooper’s If The World Should Ever Stop.

Before her transition to reality TV, Gabby worked as an ICU nurse in a Colorado hospital for almost seven years. The duo related the dance back to this, and Gabby wrote about how much it meant to her in a post on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This dance meant so much to me. Incredibly grateful for @valentin helping me share my story of being a nurse during the pandemic in such a beautiful way. The nurses I’ve worked with over the last decade raised me and I take those lessons with me every where I go ❤️,” she captioned the Instagram Post.

Who is Gabby Windey with now?

After competing on Season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby competed to win the heart of Clayton Echard, but that wasn’t meant to be.

She then became the lead on The Bachelorette Season 19 earlier this year, alongside Rachel Recchia. It was the first season that two women competed on the show simultaneously.

Gabby eventually chose singleton Erich Schwer and the pair are still currently loved up and engaged.

On leaving the show, 31-year-old Gabby told PEOPLE that she was nervous about the challenges they’ll now face as a couple. She said, “There’s lots of excitement. There’s also some fear, because you don’t know what you’re really walking into, it’s a whole new world post filming!”

Erich seems equally loved up and continues to post photos in support of Gabby during her Dancing With The Stars appearance.