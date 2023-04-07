The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia tease a possible podcast launch

Bachelor Nation’s favorite duo may be teaming up yet again for an exciting new project.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are used to splitting the spotlight, especially after becoming the first dual Bachelorettes to carry out an entire season.

After their heartbreaking ending on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor last year, Gabby and Rachel were chosen to lead Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Although both leading ladies got engaged, they are both now single — giving them plenty to dish about.

On Thursday, Rachel prompted her followers with an Instagram Story Q&A, where one fan asked excitedly, “When are you and Gabby starting a podcast???”

Rachel showed that she is clearly down for the idea, tagging Gabby and writing, “ready whenever u are!!!!!!”

Gabby responded to Rachel’s IG Story with a possible name for their future podcast: Two girls one champagne.

Rachel reposted the message and jokingly asked Moet Chandon to sponsor them, as their podcast would clearly feature some top-notch champagne.

Gabby and Rachel tease a possible podcast launch. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Gabby and Rachel have remained close friends since leading their season together, and now that they both have moved to Los Angeles, a future podcast may be the perfect next step for the two.

Gabby and Rachel’s time on The Bachelorette

While both Rachel and Gabby seemingly found love during The Bachelorette, things didn’t quite work out for either of the reality stars.

Rachel got engaged to her winner Tino Franco during the season finale; however, things took a turn when Tino kissed another woman shortly after the proposal.

Her raw, unedited chat with Tino about the situation was aired on the After the Final Rose segment, where viewers saw Rachel officially give her engagement ring back and end the relationship.

Gabby also got engaged to her winner, Erich Schwer, during the show’s finale episode.

While things seemed to be going well for the couple, especially as he supported her during Dancing with the Stars, the two announced their split roughly two months after The Bachelorette finale aired.

Gabby has been rumored to be potentially seeing a few other reality stars, including her DWTS co-star Vinny Guadagnino. However, the two were simply ruffling some feathers with a few flirty social media comments.

Most recently, Gabby was spotted on a first date with DWTS pro Alan Bersten after the pair finished up on the show’s tour in mid-March.

Rachel, on the other hand, has been keeping quiet about her love life recently as she has been focusing her time on healing from her recent breast reduction surgery.

There’s no doubting the fact that the two besties would have a ton to talk about as dual hosts of a podcast, and Bachelor Nation is most definitely ready for it.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.