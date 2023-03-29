Gabby Windey announces her big move to Los Angeles after finishing DWTS tour

Gabby Windey is keeping the new experiences comin’ with her most recent move to La La Land.

The reality star, 32, previously teased that she would be moving sometime soon, specifically after wrapping up her time on the Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

As her time on the road with the reality dance competition series ended on March 12, Gabby packed up her things, found an apartment, and planted roots in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Season 19 Bachelorette informed her followers of her newest endeavor while detailing what she will miss most about living with her parents.

“We moved!!” Gabby said of her and her dog. “And I’m not too proud to say I miss my parents (and their fridge and fully furnished home).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with the informative caption, Gabby shared a carousel of photos from inside her new pad.

Gabby Windey moves to Los Angeles after The Bachelorette and DWTS tour

In the swipe-through set of snaps, Gabby shared a first look at her new place, specifically while posing in front of some moving boxes and staple furniture pieces.

Gabby’s post also showed a few photos of her pup, a selfie from inside her car, a moving truck, a cuddly family photo, and a video of her Grandpa John, who Bachelor Nation came to love during her hometown episode on The Bachelor.

To solidify that Gabby had chosen L.A. as her new home base, fellow dancer Ezra Sosa called the former Bachelorette an “L.A. girlie,” to which Gabby responded, “we did it.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The post also included one photo that was clearly not taken in her new apartment, showing a dessert and a glass of red wine at a seemingly upscale restaurant.

While nobody was tagged in the photo, it may have been taken during Gabby’s first date with DWTS pro Alan Bersten, which happened shortly after the two wrapped up the tour earlier this month.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Gabby and Alan were seen on a “cozy” first date at Avra in Beverly Hills just three days after finishing the Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

Gabby was formerly engaged to her season’s winner Erich Schwer, but the two decided to call it quits just two months after the airing of their proposal on The Bachelorette finale.

While Gabby and Alan were not partners during Season 31 of DWTS last fall, it seems their chemistry may have heated up during their time on tour together over the past few months.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love, and so does she,” an insider revealed, also confirming that it was their first date and Alan was the one who asked Gabby out.

The source said Alan was “so excited” to take Gabby out on a proper date after they “grew really close” during the tour, continuing that they are both hopeful that “something blossoms from this.”

Onlookers of the date said the two were “constantly smiling and giggling,” explaining that they sat at a private table and both seemed very engaged in the conversation throughout the night.

The two even ordered champagne and were often seen leaning into one another.

Now that Gabby has officially touched down on L.A. soil for good, only time will tell if she and Alan will develop a true relationship outside the world of DWTS.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.