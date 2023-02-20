Rachel Recchia opens up about decision to get breast reduction surgery

After admitting to years of struggle with her chest size, Rachel Recchia has recently opened up on her decision to get a breast reduction.

Rachel, the 26-year-old pilot, became a well-known face in the franchise last year as a leading contestant on The Bachelor and again as the leading lady of The Bachelorette.

While viewers saw how the reality dating series was difficult for Rachel in the love department, she recently admitted that she had just as much difficulty in the wardrobe department, too.

In a recent set of Tiktok videos, Rachel shared her current makeup routine while opening up about getting the reduction surgery done, further explaining why she feels now is the right time.

The former Bachelorette explained how she has always struggled with her chest size, primarily as a competitive cheerleader in high school and college. As someone who is 5’3” with a petite frame, Rachel said it was something that seriously affected her exercise.

She also informed fans that at the age of 17, she would wear three sports bras in an attempt to diminish the size of her chest, as well as have to go to the chiropractor to help with the back problems she was having.

While she had wanted to get the surgery done years ago, she chose to hold off on the procedure while she was in school — primarily due to the lengthy recovery time.

“All I wanted in my twenties was to just like, enjoy my body and to be able to like be proud of it and kind of like it,” Rachel explained. “And I feel like I spent all of my teenage years and early 20s just really trying to hide my body.”

Rachel said that in terms of being in the spotlight on The Bachelorette, she would often choose outfits that covered her up and made her feel more comfortable.

“I would always try on outfits or dresses with Cary [Fetman] and I remember always being like, ‘You know, when I get my boobs done, I can wear this,'” explained the former leading lady.

Rachel thanks Bachelor Nation for showing support for her surgery

Rachel previously asked her followers for advice on getting breast reduction surgery, which she was initially scared to do because of the stigma around “getting work done.”

However, the pilot said that she has been met with the utmost support from her fans.

“I have been so overwhelmed by not only immediately the amount of support I got but the amount of stories from women across all different walks of life and all ages who have gotten the surgery done,” she stated in her recent TikTok.

Rachel said that she has heard nothing but positive things about the effect of the surgery, with many women admitting to wishing they had gotten it done sooner.

As for post-op, Rachel said that she will take the time to answer all the supportive messages she has gotten from fans while her roommate, Bachelor in Paradise star Genevieve Parisi, takes care of her.

The former Bachelorette has not yet announced her official surgery date, but it can be assumed that it will be happening sometime soon.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.