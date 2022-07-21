The Bachelorette’s deleted Speedo pageant scene is full of cringe

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey react to the uncensored Speedo pageant. Pic credit: pilot.rachel/Instagram

As this season of The Bachelorette begins, fans have been excited to see just how this season will run with two leads.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have come out with a bang, making their own rules as they go and showing the men they are there to find love.

Because they canceled the first rose ceremony and felt like they didn’t get the chance to get to know all of the men, the women had an idea up their sleeves.

When Gabby and Rachel entered the mansion, they told the men they had a surprise in store. The guys had no idea what was in the two black boxes they left.

After telling the male suitors they would be back in thirty minutes, the men opened their gifts to find tiny, multi-colored, patterned Speedos.

While the cameras blotched out the guys’ fronts and backs during the Speedo talent show, the deleted scene was brought back to life.

Deleted and uncensored scenes from The Bachelorette Speedo pageant

The Bachelorette official Instagram page released some deleted and uncensored footage of some of the men in their Speedos. Not only did they show the clips, but they gave close-ups.

On their Instagram page, @bacheloretteabc preceded the clip with a page warning, and they also captioned the post by saying, “DELETED SCENE ALERT [right arrow] Swipe at your own risk.”

As viewers swiped right, they could see photos of the men and their Speedo close-ups while they dropped nicknames for what they called the Speedos.

The men had various names, including “marble sacks, banana hammocks, grape smuggler, boulder holder, nut huts, sausage suits, nut sack, Nantucket nut buckets, and Tons of man-berry pudding packs.”

The video cut to Rachel, who said, “The only one I’ve heard is banana hammock.”

Gabby then added, “But I kind of like weenie bikini. I’m stoked about that.”

Rachel agreed as she exclaimed, “Bring on the weenie bikini.”

Bachelor Nation responds to the deleted scenes

At the start of the comments, one fan brought up Yosef and the drama surrounding him and Clare Crawley on her season, which has recently been brought back up since the Speedo pageant aired.

This viewer joked, “Guess Yosef’s daughter again can’t watch the show [laughing/crying face emoji].”

Two others commented on that with laughing/crying face emojis and stating, “omg,” and “pls never let this joke die. gets me every single time.”

Pic credit: @bacheloretteabc/Instagram

While other fans also repeatedly gave the laughing emoji, one woman said she would never stop watching the show.

Yet another viewer joked about how they put censored boxes on the fronts and backs of the men’s Speedos when it aired on National television. The fan declared, “In case you wanted to know what was behind all those censor boxes.”

Pic credit: @bacheloretteabc/Instagram

While some people are up in arms about having the guys do a Speedo pageant and how that would never fly if the genders were reversed, Gabby and Rachel seemed to have a great time.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.