The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley reveals how she deals with the rumors about her love life

Clare Crawley reveals how she deals with the rumors. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley doesn’t appear excited about sharing her private life on social media.

In fact, prior to going on The Bachelorette, Clare revealed that she doesn’t really share her love life on social media with her followers.

That appears to still hold true, as she never confirmed that she was with Dale Moss in Florida earlier this month, even though fans spotted them kissing and holding hands.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Because of the way she’s handling her personal relationships on social media, there are plenty of rumors that surface online.

So, how does Clare handle the rumors about herself, Dale and more?

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Clare Crawley reveals she’s not bothered by the rumors

Clare recently went on a road trip with a friend, where she allowed fans to ask her questions. During a questions/assumptions session with Clare, one fan asked how she handled the rumors about her in the press.

It’s no secret that Clare is often in the media because of her recent split from Dale and their controversial engagement after just 12 days.

Read More Hannah Brown shares adorable birthday shoutout to her best friend Heather Martin from The Bachelor

During her answer, Clare revealed that she actually doesn’t bother with the rumors at all. She doesn’t listen to the rumors, she doesn’t read them, and she doesn’t let them become part of her life.

Pic credit: @ClareCrawley/Instagram

Even though Bachelor Nation may read stories about her regularly, it sounds like Clare doesn’t want to give the media any of her attention.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are not pursuing a relationship

Clare didn’t address her recent vacation with Dale in Florida. She didn’t speak about Dale at all other than addressing the question about how she handles rumors.

But sources are speaking out on her behalf. Sources say that Clare and Dale have ruled out a romance together, sharing that they’ve decided to just be friends. Clare wanted to see Dale in person, possibly to get some answers as to why he posted their breakup announcement back in January.

Plus, Clare told all the guys on The Bachelorette that she was ready for marriage and kids – something Dale suddenly wasn’t ready for. But just because she’s single doesn’t mean she’s eager to find love again.

During that same road trip, Clare also revealed that one of the biggest misconceptions about her is that she’s desperate to find love. Clare explained that there’s much more to her than what fans have seen on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.