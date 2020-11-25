The Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert speaks out about her divorce from JP Rosenbaum

Former Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert is breaking her silence about her divorce from JP Rosenbaum.

One of the show’s success stories announced last month that they were calling it quits after six years of marriage.

The couple shares two kids and has decided to sell their home in Florida.

While they have respected each other to the point where they haven’t spilled any details on the divorce, Ashley is speaking out about how she’s feeling.

She shared on Instagram that people have reached out to her to see how she’s feeling and she has no problem dishing her feelings on social media.

Ashley Hebert reveals she’s coping after her divorce news

As Bachelorette fans can imagine, it’s hard to go through a divorce in the public eye. And on Instagram, she admitted that she had received hundreds of messages from people who were asking for advice about getting a divorce.

“I have received hundreds of messages from people asking for advice on divorce. I feel for you, I support you, I wish you and your family peace and happiness … I am not comfortable giving out advice because each situation is so unique,” Ashley shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

“And I am far from an expert.”

However, she did have some advice for her fans who are going through a divorce or thinking about filing for divorce. For Ashley, it’s important to have a support system and have someone, where you can speak freely in a private forum

“Reach out to people you know … you love … you trust … seek counseling. Listen to your inner child,” she added.

JP has not said anything publicly about the divorce. Instead, they both seem very dedicated to their children. They want to divorce and move on while doing everything right for their kids, Fordham and Essie.

Ashley Hebert and JP shocked the world with their divorce news

It was on October 15 that they shocked the world by announcing their divorce. They had just appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever over the summer and fans saw no signs of trouble.

Then, just a few days later, Ashley and JP listed their $1.15 million home. They are currently living in Florida. They didn’t do a trial separation or take time apart. Instead, they admitted it had been a tough few months and had ultimately decided it was best to divorce.

When they announced their divorce, they both shared it was a tough decision. Ashley highlighted that their differences had taken a toll on their relationship and they had spent years trying to fix their issues and repair the damage. She also asked for privacy and respect.

JP added in his own statement that no particular event triggered this decision. He added that no one was the victim and there was no cheating involved. Instead, they had worked on fixing their issues and their efforts were not solving anything.

