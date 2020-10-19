Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum list their family home for $1.15 million after announcing divorce plans

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum shocked everyone in Bachelor Nation last week when they announced that they are divorcing.

The two found love on Ashley’s season of The Bachelorette.

JP was always a frontrunner on the show, as she fell in love with him. Despite being blinded by her crush on Bentley Williams, she eventually explored things with JP on a deeper level.

The couple shares two children, Ford and Essie.

Now, they are taking things a step further as they are selling their family home in Florida.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum shocked their fans with the divorce news

Ashley and JP announced that they were divorcing after being separated for a couple of months.

That’s interesting as the two filmed a segment for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever back in June, and they didn’t hint that anything was wrong.

They are now moving ahead with their plans as they have listed their Pinecrest, Florida home for $1.15 million.

The property is 2,890-square feet. It’s a one-story home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, formal dining room, and a bonus room converted into a playroom.

The house has a renovated gourmet kitchen that opens into the living room. According to US Weekly, the property also features a covered terrace, playground, and a gated pool.

Last week, Ashley and JP announced that they were divorcing after a few months of being separated. The two have been married for eight years, so the split came as a big surprise to Bachelor fans.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum had the perfect Bachelorette journey

Ashley and JP had the perfect Bachelorette journey. Not only did they get engaged on the show, but they also got married shortly after.

They would welcome a son, Fordham, and a daughter, Essie, during their marriage.

Earlier this year, before the pandemic, JP announced he had been struggling with his health. He had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. This can lead to paralysis of the body, something that JP had been experiencing.

The couple did not reveal whether his medical issues played a role in their decision to separate and eventually divorce.

They have asked for privacy as they try to navigate this new life with their children, as they are moving on with their respective lives.

