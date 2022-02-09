The Bachelorette’s Andrew Spencer, Mikey Planeta, and Greg Grippo visit Disneyland together

The Bachelorette’s Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Mikey Planeta visited Disneyland together. Pic credit: @mikeyplaneta/Instagram

A fan-favorite Bachelorette bromance traded the Bachelor Mansion for Cinderella’s Castle and roses for Mickey Mouse ears this week.

The Bachelorette’s Andrew Spencer, Greg Grippo, and Mikey Planeta documented their trip to Disneyland together as they took on the theme park.

Andrew Spencer, Greg Grippo, and Mikey Planeta took a group trip to Disneyland

The Bachelorette alums, who bonded during Katie Thurston’s season, posted photos and videos on the rides, interacting with Disney characters, and posing in the park.

They appeared relaxed and in a joking mood as they spent time together.

“Bro loves his rides,” Greg wrote on a video of him and Andrew riding on a roller coaster. While Greg joined in the screams of those around them, Andrew kept a monotonous face the entire time.

Greg couldn’t help laughing at his friend as the two came out of a dark tunnel only to find that Andrew was still staring down the camera with a blank face.

Andrew appeared to get into the spirit later in the trip, however, as their friend Kiahna Campbell, who appears to work on The Bachelor, posted a video of Greg and Andrew shouting at each other from separate toy cars.

“Wait til I get out of my car,” Andrew joked as Greg yelled at him to keep his eyes on the road.

The group could not stop laughing as they pretended to fight with one another.

“When a Chicagoan & New Yorker drive in La,” Kiahna captioned the video.

Mikey also couldn’t help teasing his friends, captioning his Instagram post, “Swipe to the last video to see Greg’s twin [laughing emoji].”

The referenced video was of the ever-sad Eeyore from Winnie-the-Pooh.

Greg didn’t appear to take the comparison to heart, however, as the two posed together on the Buzz Lightyear ride.

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer recently moved in together on the west coast

New roommates Greg and Andrew seem to be making the most of their time on the west coast as they’ve already reunited with several other Bachelorette alums in Los Angeles.

Although they were both heartbroken by their time on The Bachelorette, their friendship has remained strong in the time since the show.

None of the three appear too focused on looking for love as they have not returned to the franchise since, but fans of the trio can at least look forward to more content as they navigate living on the same coast.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.