The Bachelorette viewers have spoken their minds about the Hometown dates and how Justin Glaze was forced to call on his friends to support him after his family declined his invitation to meet Katie Thurston.

During the series August 2 interview, Katie met the families of her final three contestants: Justin, Blake Moynes, and Greg Grippo. These family moments were to assist The Bachelorette lead in making her final decision as to which man she would end her tenure on the show with.

While Greg and Blake’s families attended, Justin was faced with a distinctly different scenario.

Upon calling his parents to tell them of the titular moment in his relationship with Katie, he learned they would not attend Hometowns.

“You and dad aren’t here and obviously I wish you could come and meet her, and obviously it would have been good to see you guys,” said Justin during a telephone call with his mother. “It’s just hard to give a glimpse into part of me that’s very important, and I’ve got nothing to show. Think about how that makes me feel.”

“I just find it difficult to understand how anyone could get to know someone in this short period of time to want to propose,” Justin’s mother responded. “You have to be mindful of not only getting to know a person, but that individual’s family, because all of those things are important in a marriage and in a relationship.”

Justin Glaze shared his heartbreaking news with Katie

After the call, Justin spoke to Katie and revealed to her that his parents would not be attending the Hometown dates.

This led Katie to say in a confessional that she didn’t know if Justin was ready for a proposal or marriage, and it was a concern of hers.

Coming through were two of Justin’s best friends from Baltimore who spoke to Katie on their friend’s behalf.

They felt she was genuine in her actions and believed she would be a good fit for their friend, who had difficulty opening his heart fully for someone unless they were in his close circle of friends.

The Bachelorette fans reacted to the snub

Bachelor Nation reacted to the heartbreaking moment when Justin realized he would have to tell Katie his parents would not attend Hometowns.

“I’d send him home right there. She doesn’t pick him anyway but if his family is that unsupportive there’s no hope for a relationship,” wrote one viewer.

“This is the most realistic thing I’ve seen,” penned a second fan.

“I 100% think they don’t end up together, but I hope he was honest with her about why his parents didn’t come. It sounds like they would not accept Katie,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Aww I feel bad for Justin. Even if his parents don’t agree, they should be there to support him,” remarked a fourth fan.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.