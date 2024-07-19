The Bachelorette viewers point out proof that Jenn Tran’s season is ‘staged’

The Bachelorette viewers have found another reason to be upset about Jenn Tran’s season.

It’s no secret that all of the Bachelor Nation shows are edited, and often pieces are edited in such a way to amplify drama even when there really was none.

Production has even been accused of “frankenbiting” in the past. This occurs when a person’s voice is heard but their lips don’t move in the scene as they are heard saying something inflammatory.

It doesn’t mean they didn’t say it, but sometimes the audio is edited over a totally unrelated clip to make things seem different than they really were — and to boost ratings.

That’s not what happened on the latest episode of The Bachelorette, but it is on the same level of fakery as some of the tactics we’ve seen earlier.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This time around, production has been accused of a bit of recycling and longtime Bachelorette viewers are fuming.

That book-gifting scene on The Bachelorette felt familiar

On Episode 2 of The Bachelorette, Aaron Erb confronted Devin Strader and gifted him a book called Principles for Self-Growth by Dr Brandon O’Conner.

The problem is that there’s no evidence anywhere that a book by that name or with that author even exists.

Echoes of “Bennett Gives Noah a Book on Emotional Intelligence – The Bachelorette” https://t.co/oQtsiMG0Ed @BachelorFantake — Jessica McCoy ♬ (@jessicamccoy) July 16, 2024

What makes this even weirder is that during Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ shared season, Bennett Jordan gifted a similar book to Aaron’s twin brother, Noah Erb, when they were butting heads.

Did production make up the whole book drama? Pic credit: @_colazione/X

What really made this moment stand out to viewers was that they spotted a misspelling on the spine of the book, which led some to blast production because they believed that this was all “staged” to create drama on the show.

Jenn Tran wants to be in control of her season

As The Bachelorette viewers bicker about whether or not the book gifting was real or “staged,” Jenn is still fighting to take control of her season.

Last week, she schooled Thomas N after he tried to tell on Devin for failing to let all the guys have a turn with Jenn.

She clarified that none of them should be making decisions for her.

During the upcoming episode, Aaron Erb will bring even more drama when he informs Jenn that not all the guys are there for the right reasons — an accusation made every single season.

After he puts that doubt in Jenn’s head, she gets stern with the men and tells them that if they are there for fame, they should go ahead and exit now. And from here on out, she’ll be on a mission to figure out who is there for her or their 15 minutes of fame.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.