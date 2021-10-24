The Bachelorette viewers love Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young already seems smitten too

Nayte is already impressing Michelle Young and The Bachelorette viewers. Pic credit: ABC

The newest season of The Bachelorette has already kicked off with a bang as Michelle Young met 30 amazing men who are hoping to make a big impression and ultimately, steal her heart.

One of the eligible suitors is already well on his way, starting out strong last Tuesday night in making a lasting impression on both Michelle and viewers watching along at home.

Nayte hits The Bachelorette ‘triple crown’ on premiere night

The Bachelorette viewers have taken notice to the tall (and we’re talking very tall at 6-feet-8-inches) Nayte Olukoya, who was the first of Michelle’s suitors to make his way to the mansion via limo.

And being the first guy to step out and introduce himself to Michelle definitely had its perks. We have to wonder just how many other guys she even remembered after first meeting Nayte and his infectious smile.

But it didn’t stop there. Nayte not only got the first introduction, but he got the first impression rose too, with Michelle telling Nayte that she knows he has a hard time being vulnerable. Michelle said that she saw him push himself and that he is “nothing but Nayte.”

And despite all of the cute basketball puns, The Bachelorette viewers let out a collective sigh.

Nayte with the triple crown 👑



✅ first out of the limo

✅ first impression rose

✅ first kiss #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/kPe3xVA0bs — Alyssa Zinar (@alyssa_zinar) October 20, 2021

Nayte became a clear frontrunner with that first impression rose and it became clear just how much chemistry Michelle and Nayte have when he also got the first kiss of the season. That’s a lot of firsts and Bachelor Nation has taken notice.

Nayte so far:

First out of the limo ✅

First impression rose ✅

First kiss ✅

He’s on a roll!#TheBachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/GMFQKsVDM6 — Rosé (@TeaAndRoses21) October 20, 2021

The Bachelorette viewers love Nayte Olukoya

It’s hard to tell who loves Nayte more, Michelle Young or The Bachelorette viewers. After all, Twitter has been wild about him ever since meeting all the guys on premiere night.

One viewer even offered up a little Twitter prayer that Nayte stays good and doesn’t turn into a Bachelor Nation villain like so many others before him.

Please LORD do not let Nayte be a villain this season I am begging you #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GbPLUYl7S4 — BachelorObsessed (@BachelorObsess1) October 20, 2021

Another pointed out what a big dog lover Nayte is and that alone makes him their favorite.

I’ve seen enough. Nayte is my favorite based on his pup highlight reel alone. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jA3eZ9bycW — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 20, 2021

It seems they aren’t alone either. The Twitter user below wanted to wish a good morning to “Nayte and his pup only.”

Good afternoon to Nayte and his pup only

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PcfmXv2gQx — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) October 20, 2021

And another The Bachelorette viewer is so smitten with Nayte Olukoya that she said she would pull a Clare Crawley and end the season right then and there for him.

We’re glad that Michelle Young didn’t do that and that we get to enjoy a full season of the gorgeous teacher looking for love. But it’s safe to say that we’re not alone in pulling for Nayte, as Bachelor Nation seems to really love him and can’t get over how much of an impression he made on the first night.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.