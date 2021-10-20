The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young handed out the first impression rose — Here’s who got it

Michelle Young handed out the first impression rose on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has kicked off and she’s already on a roll when it comes to finding love on the hit ABC series.

It was a huge night for Michelle, as she greeted and started getting to know 30 different men, all of which are hoping they can find a way to make a huge first impression on the teacher with a love of basketball.

But one special guy already caught Michelle’s attention and even managed to snag that first impression rose before the first night was even over.

Longtime Bachelorette fans already know that the first impression rose is a huge deal, as historically, it has helped to predict the winner of the whole show (and the lead’s heart) in many seasons.

Here’s who got Michelle Young’s first impression rose on The Bachelorette

It didn’t take Michelle Young long to lock down which man she had her eye on after meeting all 30 Bachelorette hopefuls on premiere night. It might have been a harder decision if Ice Cream Ryan hadn’t been busted with his questionable script after melting Michelle’s heart with all of his knowledge and interest in her.

It turns out that he may or may not have been so interested after all when Tayshia and Kaitlyn revealed his copious notes about how not to become a villain that instructed him to act very interested in her. Was he real, or was he a really good actor? In any case, he went home, leaving the door open for a more worthy first impression.

And that worthy man was Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas. Nayte, who has been said to look a lot like singer Chris Brown, is nearly a foot taller than Michelle at 6-feet-8-inches tall, and he’s incredibly charming. Check out his bio here.

After Michelle offered up that first rose, Nayte leaned in for a kiss, and seriously, we could feel the sparks flying off these two.

The Bachelorette spoilers: What happens between Michelle and Nayte this season?

Spoiler warning: If you don’t want to know what happens between Michelle and Nayte beyond the first episode, stop reading now.

It looks like Nayte is going to do very well on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. So well that we’ve heard spoilers about this season that indicate he will be the one to win Michelle Young’s heart.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle and Natye’s instant connection never really loses steam. He’s already shared pictures from the pair on a one-on-one date together at a park. He also revealed that this date came after another one-on-one they enjoyed while boating on Lake Minnetonka.

Certainly, she will see a bit of drama play out this season as we still have to find out what the deal is with Joe, the local who joined the show only to be called out for ghosting Michelle after she slid into his DMs. But at least we know she did find love and it looks like it was with Nayte, who picked up that first impression rose and already started melting all our hearts.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.