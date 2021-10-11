The Bachelorette spoilers: Photos reveal Michelle Young meeting the alleged winner of her season

Photos show Michelle Young meeting the winner of her season on opening night. Pic credit: ABC

With The Bachelorette Season 18 just around the corner, we’re learning more and more about what’s in store for Michelle Young as she embarks on her own unique love journey.

One of the latest spoilers that has been circulating is also one of the most revealing, in that many sources claim to know who Michelle Young picks at the end of her season.

With her potential fiancé being revealed, we now have access to photos that capture the moment Michelle meets her possible number-one guy on the opening night of The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young looks smitten when meeting Nayte Olukoya

Spoilers suggest Michelle Young gets engaged to Texas-based, 27-year-old Nayte Olukoya at the end of her season and the photos from the premiere suggest they have a charming first meeting.

In one of the photos, Michelle holds hands with Nayte as they smile and look adoringly into each other’s eyes.

Michelle and Nayte both look very attractive in their formal attire. They look great together and seem to be smitten with one another right off the bat.

Michelle and Nayte’s first meeting. Pic credit: ABC

In another photo, Michelle and Nayte seem to be having one of their first one-on-one chats and both look strikingly calm and comfortable with one another which is impressive considering the first-night jitters they likely both have.

Although we have yet to see exactly what Michelle and Nayte’s dynamic is like, a picture can tell a lot and these two photos certainly suggest that Michelle and Nayte have chemistry and are attracted to one another.

Michelle and Nayte chat it up on the first night. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte is rumored to receive Michelle’s first impression rose

One of the surest ways to become a front runner is to receive the first impression rose on the first night.

Some have speculated that Nayte will be the one who earns Michelle’s coveted first impression rose which would only further solidify the idea that these two have found something particularly special with one another.

If Michelle does end up choosing Nayte in the end, they could possibly become the second Black couple to get engaged within the franchise, after Bachelor in Paradise couple, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, recently made history as the first-ever Black couple to get engaged within the entire franchise.

So far, The Bachelorette co-host, Tayshia Adams, has suggested that Michelle’s season ends differently than the past few seasons of The Bachelorette so it remains to be seen what twists and turns Michelle’s love journey may take.

Whatever happens, according to these photos, it seems Michelle might have found her true love through Nayte Olukoya.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.