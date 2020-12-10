The Bachelorette star Ben Smith shares message from the National Suicide Hotline as show airs

The Bachelorette star Ben Smith decided to open up to Tayshia Adams during their one-on-one this week.

Tayshia really wanted more from him, even though he had just revealed that he had struggled with an eating disorder just the week prior.

She was slowly falling for him and his openness made her feel that he was able to trust her, which was huge for her.

This week, Ben decided to open up more, revealing that he had struggled over a couple of years. He shared that he had tried to commit suicide twice.

Ben Smith shares a sweet message after revealing his suicide attempts

During the emotional conversation, he shared that he didn’t want to live anymore. He didn’t want to be alive.

Tayshia was heartbroken hearing the news but added that she was happy that he was there with her.

As the episode was airing, Ben shared a post on social media from the National Suicide Hotline.

The post read, “the world is better with you in it.”

He also provided the phone number to the National Suicide Hotline and a text option for those who are struggling.

Ben added his own caption that read, “I love you. Tomorrow will be better.” He added a purple heart to his post.

After the episode aired, Ben was praised by Bachelorette fans because of his honesty and his bravery for sharing his struggles.

Ben Smith is the one who surprised Tayshia Adams the most

Tayshia has revealed that Ben really made an impression on her. Even though he started off by falling into the background because of the drama with the other guys, he has really stolen the spotlight in the past couple of episodes.

Tayshia has revealed that Ben is the one who surprised her the most. She was thrilled that he decided to open up about his past because she felt that he could trust her, which was an important step in their relationship.

Even though Ben is clearly a fan favorite these days, we already know that he won’t make it to the end. We already know that Ben won’t win Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, as she picks Zac Clark in the end.

However, we also know that their relationship is troublesome because of the distance between them.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.