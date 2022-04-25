The Bachelorette spoilers: Rachel Recchia spotted in Belgium on one-on-one date

Rachel Recchia enjoys a one-on-one date in Belgium. Pic credit: ABC

The highly anticipated upcoming season of The Bachelorette is well into its filming, and fans are getting hints on how the dates are going.

The season will feature two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The women will both search for love as they support one another along the way.

As spoilers for the show are slowly being leaked, fans are getting an idea of the type of men ready to have a whirlwind romance with the eligible women.

Rachel Recchia is spotted on a date in Belgium

The ladies will experience the joys of international travel this season, hitting some of the world’s best hidden gems, including Belgium.

The popular podcast, Game of Roses, which hilariously covers all things in The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise, recently shared a huge spoiler for fans. Rachel was spotted in the streets of Belgium on a one-on-one date.

Though it has not been confirmed, the podcast hosts speculated that she was out filming with a contestant named Aven J., who is from San Diego.

The photo shows Rachel and Aven embracing one another and smiling as they gaze into each other’s eyes. Rachel was dolled up, wearing a caramel-colored mini-dress with black thigh-high boots. Aven towered over her, wearing tan-colored pants with a dark shirt and jacket.

In a separate photo, Rachel can be seen meeting with and talking to members of the production team. Onlookers who flooded the filming site can also be seen in the background as cameras captured the date.

There is no hint as to what they did during their time together; however, knowing he gets solo time with Rachel is a big deal for those eager to watch this season.

This season of The Bachelorette will have a new format

For the first time, the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will feature two leading ladies. The men who were cast will have their pick of which woman they feel most connected to.

The controversial decision was made after Rachel and Gabby had such huge impacts on Bachelor Nation during Season 26 of The Bachelor. Both were competing for the love and affection of Clayton Echard. Unfortunately, they did not get the ending they desired; however, they did become great friends.

The season is expected to be a display of true friendship and sisterhood as the women promise to support one another on their individual journeys. In the end, both bachelorettes are hoping their second shot at love will be successful.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.