The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran issues a warning to her suitors as new season kicks off

We’re just days away from Jenn Tran’s debut as The Bachelorette and fans are ready to see how this season unfolds.

Jenn has already promised that her journey will be fun and she knows what she’s looking for when searching for love.

But, as with all other seasons of the show, she has to be careful about who she chooses and who she lets go.

Not everyone is there for the right reasons.

Some people join The Bachelorette cast in search of fame instead of love, and it’s up to Jenn to weed out the genuine from the fakes—a task that can be tricky at times.

But this Bachelorette star knows what lies ahead and she’s clearly ready for it.

Jenn Tran isn’t messing around on The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette starts on Monday and previews are already coming out ahead of her big debut.

In one, which was shared exclusively with PEOPLE, we learn that the drama will kick off early as she starts to get to know her suitors — and Jenn isn’t having any of it.

In the clip. we can see Bachelor in Paradise star Noah Erb’s brother Aaron telling Jenn that some guys are not there “for the right reasons.” Something we’ve heard over and over in seasons past.

Because of that, Jenn then asks her suitors, “Are you here because this is a TV show?”

Jenn definitely has her guard up as she gets to know the group of men too — and with good reason.

Also shown is an early group date where another suitor, this time Sam N., tells her, “Jenn, I’m already falling in love with you.”

“How can you love me when you don’t really know me?” Jenn quickly fired back.

The music amps up the suspense as Jenn tearfully announces that she has to “do what’s right for me” as she prepares for a rose ceremony.

Ahhh, we can’t wait!

Jenn Tran set the record straight on PA school ahead of The Bachelorette

A question that seems to be on fans’ minds ahead of the new season is what happened to Jenn Tran and her dream of becoming a physician’s assistant.

After all, the schooling required for that profession can be grueling and now that she’s The Bachelorette, she will be very busy for months.

Not to mention that many The Bachelor and Bachelorette stars end up ditching their careers to live the life of an influencer after their reality TV stint grows them a large social media audience.

But for Jenn, she says those dreams are on hold and not canceled. She planned to finish this summer but quickly realized she wouldn’t have time while promoting The Bachelorette.

So, for now, Jenn plans to return in the fall and complete her studies.

The Bachelorette Season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on ABC.