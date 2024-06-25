Is Jenn Tran still in PA school? The Bachelorette star addresses dropout rumors

Jenn Tran is a very busy woman, and she’s learning fast that being The Bachelorette star will only make her busier.

When she joined The Bachelor in an attempt to win Joey Graziadei’s heart, we learned that Jenn was working toward becoming a physician’s assistant.

Now that she’s become Bachelor Nation’s new star, there have been questions about how she’ll juggle it all.

After all, PA school can be pretty intense, taking a lot of dedication and even more time.

It seems impossible for Jenn to juggle PA school and The Bachelorette simultaneously.

It’s pretty clear that she’s not juggling the two right now. Given her big role and the fact that many Bachelor Nation stars ditch their old careers to become influencers, her fans have many questions.

Jenn Tran opens up about her career plans

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is about to premiere on ABC, and ahead of the big day, she’s answering some questions about her career goals and where she stands with PA school now that she’s Bachelor Nation famous.

She took to TikTok with an update that she captioned, “Hope this isnt too controversial for yall.”

Jenn then proved she has a great sense of humor when she lightly trolled her fans.

“Everyone has been asking this question for a while now. People want to know if I am dropping out of PA school. The answer is yes… No!” Jenn began.

She continued, “You guys are crazy. No, I am NOT dropping out of PA school. I am just taking a little break. I took a little break for filming The Bachelorette, obviously, but now that I’m back, I’m in a bit of a pickle right now because I’m doing a lot of press events. There is just so much going on in my life right now. I’m in L.A. like every other weekend.”

Jenn went on to explain her future plans, including a return to PA school to finish up.

She explained, “I wasn’t thinking because this is actually the craziest time of my life, and I want to be able to fully focus on school and fully focus on what I’m doing here as well. So the plan for right now is I’m going to push back my emergency rotation until September, which is when the show stops airing and all this chaos is going to die down.”

If Jenn lands a spot on Dancing with the Stars, as so many Bachelorette stars have done in the past, she may have to push back her education even more.

Set your DVR now for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is upon us and will premiere in just two short weeks.

While there was a bit of drama surrounding Jenn being named the star of the upcoming season, we’re ready for her and believe that this season of The Bachelorette could be one of the best.

Check out five reasons we’re looking forward to Jenn’s season here. Then, be sure to set your DVR and get ready for the Monday night madness that we expect from the fun-loving Bachelorette star.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on ABC.