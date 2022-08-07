The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby Windey accidentally dishes on her new man

Gabby Windey reveals her new man? Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have had their work cut out for them thus far on this season of The Bachelorette.

They have had drama, tears, and happiness in every episode so far, and viewers know there will be more of all of that to come.

As the women have stated that they never felt pitted against each other, Bachelor Nation seems to disagree, especially alum, Nick Viall.

However, both of the women have already filmed the season, and it seems they are just as good of friends, if not better, since filming the show together.

Fans have seen them together in videos, photos, and public appearances since their journey concluded, and viewers watch to see if the women found their person.

Recently, Gabby and Rachel did an interview where viewers think Gabby just revealed something she maybe shouldn’t have.

Gabby Windey revealed she has a new man

During an interview with Erin Lim Rhodes on E! Network’s The Rundown, Gabby and Rachel talked about the “Huju,” which is running and jumping into the arms of a loved one.

The host, Erin, then questioned Gabby as she asked her, “So that man that you’re hiding in the corner of your apartment right now… You’re leaving him because he wants you to Huju?!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby immediately responded, “My man would never make me do that. He knows me.”

The host of the show pointed at Gabby and claimed, “Confirmation she has a man.”

Gabby’s face had a look of shock and horror as she opened her mouth wide, looked at Rachel, and shouted, “Oh noooo!”

As Rachel laughed, Gabby looked at the camera and said, “Oh my God!”

The host of the show tapped Gabby on the shoulder and declared, “Don’t worry. This isn’t going to ruin your contract. You’re fine.”

What is the Huju jump?

According to the video, a Huju is something that happens regularly with the contestants and The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Gabby discussed how she wasn’t a huge fan of it and made fun of herself when she did the Huju on Clayton’s season in her jeans and Doc Martens.

She then talked about how it would be a deal breaker if a guy or production made her do this move because she just doesn’t have the energy.

Bachelor Nation fans comment on who they think Gabby Windey’s man is

After watching the short clip, viewers discussed who they thought Gabby was talking about in the interview when she slipped up.

One fan stated, “So happy for her. I’m guessing it’s Jason or Erich!”

Another agreed, “that’s my pick too.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Other fans didn’t really have a guess on who Gabby’s new man is except for saying, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER!!! IDK WHO IT IS AND IDC IM HAPPY,” while another claimed, “That run and jump is so cringy I wish they would stop.”

One other woman expressed her opinion as she wrote, “I really hope it’s Nate. He seems so sweet and they had an instant connection.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Who Gabby ends up with is yet to be determined, but now it seems like she has revealed that she does end up with someone in the end.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.