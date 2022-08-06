Nick Viall concerned for Rachel and Gabby’s mental health

Nick Viall is worried about The Bachelorettes. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Since Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were announced as co-Bachelorettes during the After the Final Rose segment of Clayton Echard’s season finale of The Bachelor, viewers have been wondering how the season would play out.

But fans weren’t the only people speculating on how the producers and the creator, Mike Fleiss, would have this season play out.

One of the most renowned Bachelor alums, Nick Viall, has also discussed and openly talked about this season since that specific announcement was made.

Whether making comments during interviews or through his podcast, The Viall Files, Nick has been blunt and has let viewers know things he heard were happening during the filming process.

Now that the season is well underway, Nick has continued to voice his thoughts and opinions on how the season is going and what he honestly thinks about it.

Recently, Nick opened up again and spo out about having two Bachelorettes this season and how he feels it has gone.

Nick Viall is worried about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

During an interview with Us Weekly, while promoting an upcoming appearance on Celebrity Beef, Nick talked about what he really thinks about having two Bachelorettes at once.

He claimed, “We were all told, ‘They’re not gonna be pitted against each other,’ but – and I don’t know if it’s necessarily happening by design – I think this format lends [itself] to that happening.”

Nick went on to state, “They’re told that people are gonna come in and want to date them, and they get to decide who they’re falling in love with. And then when that doesn’t happen and someone is switching sides, it can really mess with their psyche. I think it’s obviously becoming a different show.”

The Bachelorette fans have seen Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia struggle emotionally and mentally

As the season is four episodes in, fans have seen both women, Gabby and Rachel, break down multiple times because of the men and the process.

During the third episode, viewers watched Gabby feel unloved and like she wasn’t enough as multiple male suitors told her that they were, in fact, there for Rachel.

Two of the men, Jacob and Hayden, even said some things that she felt were unnecessary and very hurtful, like calling her rough around the edges.

While she took it well in front of them, saying that she appreciated their honesty and understood, Gabby broke down behind closed doors.

Rachel broke down during that rose ceremony when she offered her chosen men her allotted roses. Unfortunately for her, three of those men rejected Rachel’s roses because they wanted to chance love with Gabby instead of her.

As the next episode is about to air in the next few days, fans could see another breakdown as Logan Palmer has already told host Jesse Palmer that he wants to switch to Gabby’s side of the men because he can’t stop thinking about her.

Will this put Rachel over the edge? Or will she be able to continue with the men she has? Bachelor Nation hopes the journey isn’t too much for either of the women, and they can also finish and find love.

