The Bachelorette twist causes Rachel Recchia to face rejection three times in one night

Rachel Recchia gets rejected. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have been holding their own and making up rules as they go so far in this wild and unique season of The Bachelorette.

In the first couple of episodes, the two women have been getting to know all of the men and trying to make connections with them.

As each of the women has clicked with two or three of the men specifically, they have confided in each other when they feel something with one of the male suitors.

However, in last night’s episode, Episode 3 of the season, the twist happened, and both Gabby and Rachel, as well as the men, had to make a choice.

While The Bachelorettes had the first say on who they wanted to offer a rose to, the men could decline (if they were interested in the other woman) or accept.

Unfortunately, Rachel was disappointed and crushed when she was rejected by three of the men she wanted to pursue.

Rachel Recchia gets rejected by three different men at the rose ceremony

During last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, the women had to nervously and anxiously offer the men roses, and the suitors had to finally choose which woman they wanted to continue the journey with.

Three of the men Rachel offered roses to publicly declined and said they had more interest in Gabby than her.

The first guy to decline Rachel’s rose was Termayne Harper, who said to her, “I feel like we could be great friends outside of this, obviously, but I feel like I have a deeper connection with Gabby. I am gonna have to decline the rose.”

After this happened, the host, Jesse Palmer, stepped forward and let Rachel know that if a guy declined her rose, she would lose the rose entirely. He also added that the man could step back in line for Gabby, but if Gabby didn’t offer him a rose, he would be leaving the show.

The second man to reject Rachel’s rose was Alec Garza, who relayed to Rachel, “Unfortunately, I don’t think I can. Uh, I just don’t think I’m the right one for you.”

Third to decline Rachel’s offer of a rose was Meatball, aka James Clarke, who responded, “I’m sorry, um, I cannot. I’m here for Gabby. Um, I just have to go with my heart.”

Rachel Recchia was crushed and shocked by the rejections

After the first rejection from Termayne, Rachel talked about how embarrassed she was with that happening in front of everyone. She also didn’t know that Termayne and Gabby had that strong of a connection.

The second time, when Alec declined her rose, Gabby again broke down in the confessional, wondering if her parents had been right when they questioned if she could handle the lead emotionally.

After Meatball rejected her, both Rachel and Gabby left the rose ceremony as the men already outside couldn’t believe three of the guys rejected Rachel.

Rachel confided in Gabby, “I just feel so bad. And so rejected.” After Gabby told Rachel that was how she had felt the night before, Rachel responded by saying, “But it was, like, private. This was so embarrassing and public.”

She then said, “This was supposed to be us taking the power back. We literally handed it right back to all of them by doing this. I can’t. Now I look stupid to everyone who has my rose.”

Back in the confessional, Rachel talked about how humiliated she was after three men rejected her. In fact, she said it was the hardest time she had as The Bachelorette.

She went on and said, “And so it’s just hard to, like, really feel like I deserve it, ‘cause I never feel like I did. And then to be rejected again multiple times after you already feel like you don’t deserve it is hard.”

Rachel then ended by saying, “To find love is what I’m here for, but if I get rejected one more time, I am ready to walk out and leave. I’m ready to be done; go home to Florida.”

As Meatball asked for a second chance with Rachel, the episode ended, and fans won’t hear her answer until next week’s episode. As the season continues and Rachel and Gabby go on with their journeys, Bachelor Nation only wishes them both the best in finding love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.