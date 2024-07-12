The Bachelorette spoilers: Devin breaks the rules and Jenn worries about getting in trouble

It’s really easy to fade into the background on group dates.

And the last thing The Bachelorette men want to do right now is to let another man shine brighter and catch Jenn Tran’s attention.

Devin is well aware and did his best to make a big impression with Jenn in the premiere episode.

But he didn’t snag the first impression rose — that went to Sam McKinney instead.

He also didn’t get the first one-on-one date, so he’ll have to really turn up the volume to get Jenn to take notice.

Based on the latest The Bachelorette sneak peek, he’s doing just that.

Even if it means breaking some rules and possibly even getting Jenn in trouble along with him.

Devin is willing to risk it for time alone with Jenn

On the next episode of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran heads out for her first group date with a handful of men, including Devin Stader.

They’re in Melbourne, Australia, and the clip shared by Entertainment Tonight reveals the group goes out to eat, drink, and shop together as she gets a chance to learn more about them.

Getting lost in the crowd can be the kiss of death on a date like this, and knowing that the next rose is on the line, Devin decides to be daring to spend time with Jenn.

“I don’t want to be one of many. I’ve never been one of many,” Devin explains to the camera as the scene cuts to him taking Jenn’s hand as she says, “You better not be getting me in trouble!”

Devin took off with Jenn and left the other guys in the dust. And as they enjoyed their little solo time together, the rest of the group discussed Devin’s rudeness with Aaron Erb leading the pack as he blasted Devin for “crossing the line.”

The guys are understandably upset and as the clip ends, they are discussing taking Jenn back with them and leaving Devin on his own — a taste of his own medicine. Now, we’ll have to tune in and see if they actually get Jenn away from Devin for the remainder of the date.

Jenn is getting a lot of hate for her first Bachelorette kiss

On The Bachelorette premiere, Jenn handed out her first impression rose and it must have left quite an impression because the only guy she kissed that night was Sam McKinnney.

The “feral” kiss was so steamy that the episode was edited to show the men lining up for the rose ceremony while Jenn and Sam were still mid-makeout in what seemed to go on and on.

Quite a few viewers weren’t into it either as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about her antics. Despite only kissing one man, which might be a Bachelorette record, she was called out for “fornication” and blasted for going too far on the first night.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.