The Bachelorette fans blast Jenn Tran for ‘feral’ first kiss with Sam M

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is already off to a really fun start.

She clearly knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want as Season 21 kicks off.

One noticeable change from recent seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette is that Jenn didn’t spend her first night breaking any kissing records.

Unlike Joey Graziadei, Jenn mostly kept her lips to herself, opting to talk to the men rather than make out with them.

It was getting to the point where we thought she might not kiss anyone at all. In fact, she was stolen away from Grant before he got a chance to lay one on her.

Ultimately, Jenn only kissed one man on premiere night, and despite holding back compared to other Bachelor Nation leads, she is still getting a lot of backlash.

Some viewers gave Jenn kudos for holding back that first kiss and not spreading the love around on the first night.

Jenn so real not kissing the men until it feel right with the correct person especially on the first night #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3QtmtIdven — ⁷🧚🏾 (@jooniexdimples7) July 9, 2024

But that certainly didn’t stop the haters from taking aim at Jenn, not for the number of people she kissed but instead for kissing one person too well.

Jenn Tran and Sam M made a big impression

Jenn managed to keep her cool all night, making her way from one guy to the next as she got to know them without getting physical.

That is until it was time to hand out the first impression rose. When she pulled Sam M aside, she gushed and giggled as she told him that she can’t stop thinking about him.

Then, after asking him if he would accept the first impression rose, Jenn looked nervous as she grabbed his face with both hands and laid one on him.

It was a steamy kiss that went on and on as the pair leaned back on the couch. The kiss was edited to look like it went even longer than it did because they cut away to Jesse and the other men lining up for the rose ceremony and then back to Jenn and Sam, who were still embroiled in a full-blown make out.

Jenn slammed for ‘feral’ first kiss

Even though Jenn only kissed one man, she couldn’t avoid criticism for the way she did it.

She was called out for taking too long, with one X user saying, “en just making out and all the other guys waiting for the rose ceremony like #TheBachelorette”

Jen just making out and all the other guys waiting for the rose ceremony like #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cFGEFJCiVX — Kara (@kdeyerme) July 9, 2024

Another went so far as to call it “fornicating” even though their clothes stayed on and their hands stayed in totally respectable places. Apparently, The Bachelorette critics had their timers out during that one kiss and felt Jenn and Sam M went too far with it.

The men waiting at the rose ceremony while Jenn and Sam are fornicating on the couch #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9xCj2ONgzo — Emily (@emilybernay) July 9, 2024

“Jenn, darling, that wasn’t “a kiss.” That was a make-out session.[laughing-crying emoji]I just hope Sam was over his ex,” another quipped.

Jenn, darling, that wasn’t “a kiss.” That was a make-out session. 😂

I just hope Sam was over his ex. #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/vlCDzQGlqB — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) July 10, 2024

While there are always going to be critics no matter what The Bachelorette lead does, not everyone was hating.

That was one of the hottest kisses this show has ever seen?? Like okayyyy get it Jenn #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kcGgphs7Jy — Paige (@_samepaige_) July 9, 2024

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.