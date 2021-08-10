The Bachelorette spoilers: Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes still together?

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes left The Bachelorette engaged, but are they still together? Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston gave Blake Moynes her final rose and accepted a proposal from him during The Bachelorette finale.

While they may have had a fairytale ending, viewers are wondering if they’re still living happily ever after together.

The After the Final Rose special showed that Katie and Blake were still together, but even that was filmed in advance.

So the big question is if Katie and Blake are still engaged to this date.

That answer is yes, and Katie was quick to prove it.

Katie Thurston celebrates Blake Moynes’s birthday following The Bachelorette finale

Katie uploaded an Instagram post to celebrate Blake’s birthday, which happens to be the same day The Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose special aired.

Katie uploaded a picture of her and Blake wearing pointy birthday hats, kissing in front of a cake lit with candles.

She then showed her gratitude to Blake with a heartfelt message.

“Happy f*****g birthday honey bear!” Katie exclaimed in the post’s caption. “What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn’t have done this without you.”

She expressed joy about not having to hide their love anymore and what she appreciates about him.

“I’m so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life! I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” she added. “You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé 💍. My best friend. My confidant.”

She also revealed that she plans on visiting — or potentially moving to — Canada with Blake.

“We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together. Cheers to the upcoming adventures! 🥂 Next stop.. CANADA!” she exclaimed in conclusion.

Blake also uploaded his own Instagram post to celebrate the occasion.

While Katie endearingly calls him honey bear, Blake revealed his nickname for her is Buggy.

Katie and Blake appeared together on After the Final Rose

A lot went down during the season finale special. Justin Glaze admitted he wished Katie had given their relationship a better shot and Greg Grippo stood by his controversial breakup.

However, it was seemingly all worth it when Katie got to show off her budding relationship with Blake.

Katie and Blake were glowing as they spoke about how their relationship has developed after the show.

The pair affirmed that their relationship has strengthened and transformed since they were on the show and hope that it’ll continue to do so.

Katie confessed that she hadn’t even told her family that they were engaged until this moment — which may have caused a reaction from the no-nonsense Aunt Lindsay.

Blake even had a special surprise planned for Katie. Katie was caught off guard when several men in the audience stood up holding boomboxes, just like Blake did under her balcony in the early stages of their relationship.

The pair slow danced on the stage to close out Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Even though Katie’s season is over, viewers have plenty to look forward to with Bachelor in Paradise and Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.