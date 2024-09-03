The Bachelorette Season 21 finale episode: Jenn Tran makes her big decision

The final episode of Season 21 of The Bachelorette features Jenn Tran as the first Asian American lead in the show’s history.

After being eliminated from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, she found a second chance at love by becoming the lead on The Bachelorette.

The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 3.

This season finale promises to be a three-hour event, concluding with the much-anticipated After the Final Rose special.

For those unable to catch it live, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day, along with previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Jenn’s journey on Season 21 of The Bachelorette has been packed with dramatic twists and unexpected turns, making it one of the most talked about seasons in recent memory.

Jenn must choose between Devin and Marcus for the final rose

Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician’s assistant student, has narrowed her suitors to two final contestants: Devin Strader, a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, and Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Throughout the season, these two men have stood out, with Devin quickly professing his love for Jenn, while Marcus has taken a more reserved approach, though Jenn has admitted her feelings for him during their one-on-one dates.

In the lead-up to the finale, Jenn’s journey has been filled with emotional highs and lows. The season featured unexpected twists, including the reappearance of her ex-boyfriend and intense confrontations during the Men Tell All special. Fans eagerly await the outcome, especially after Jenn hinted at an unprecedented twist during an interview.

Speculation is rife about whether she will end the season with an engagement, as is typical for most Bachelorettes.

Jenn Tran’s shocking confession before the finale

Viewers are also buzzing about Jenn’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She seemingly slipped up by referring to herself as engaged before quickly correcting to a more general statement about finding love, leading many to believe that she might indeed get engaged during the finale​.

As the season progressed, the drama didn’t let up. Rumors and speculations about Jenn’s final decision have been swirling among fans. In a teaser for the finale, host Jesse Palmer hinted at a shocking conclusion, something no Bachelorette has ever done before.

This led to widespread speculation that Jenn might choose to walk away from both of her final suitors, Devin and Marcus, opting to take more time to explore her feelings outside the pressures of the show​.

As Jenn prepares to introduce Devin and Marcus to her family, fans wonder who will receive her final rose and whether a proposal will follow. The episode promises a dramatic conclusion to the groundbreaking season of The Bachelorette.​

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale airs Tuesday, September 3, at 8/7c on ABC.