The Bachelorette producers make light of two rats spotted on set

This season of The Bachelorette wasn’t filming at Bachelor Mansion.

And based on the premiere episode, it’s probably a good thing Jenn Tran and her remaining men are already on the move.

The Hummingbird Nest Ranch, where Jenn and her 25 suitors filmed The Bachelorette premiere, might have a bit of a rodent problem.

While most viewers didn’t even notice the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, some eagle-eyed viewers caught what was happening.

Thanks to social media, everyone knows two rats were on set during one of Jenn’s one-on-one chats that night.

With the internet buzzing about the rat-spotting on The Bachelorette, producers are clearly aware and aren’t horrified as one might assume.

Jenn Tran and Sam N joined by… rats?

Jenn did a great job of moving from one man to the next, giving as many as possible a chance to make an impression but she may have been a bit too inviting.

That’s because when it was Sam N’s turn to shoot his shot, they had a bit of company in the form of two rats that quickly ran across the screen. While it was a split second they were seen on camera, they did not go unnoticed.

Anyone else see those 2 rats run across on the ground behind Jenn and Sam? 🤣🤣🤣 🐀 🐀 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DDFvrbFEgj — $mashlyn (@aem1997xx) July 12, 2024

While Hummingbird Ranch may not want to comment on the pest situation, Bachelorette producers have made light of the rat spotting.

“You’ll notice there were two of them,” they told Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone deserves to find love!”

Perhaps Jenn and Sam N didn’t even notice their furry company while filming because they didn’t react during the scene.

It’s good Joan Vassos moved things back to the regular Bachelor Mansion for The Golden Bachelorette because a rat problem is not what The Bachelor franchise needs.

Jenn Tran says she was Fearless while filming The Bachelorette

Jenn had been working hard to promote The Bachelorette before this week’s premiere night, calling her time filming “the best 2 months” of her life.

On Monday night, she really seemed to be enjoying herself as the men doted over her, and one literally put her on a pedestal.

Elite Daily asked Jenn which Taylor Swift song best represents her time filming the show, and Jenn had an answer.

Her two months of filming The Bachelorette could be summed up by one song — Fearless.

Jenn definitely looked fearless and fashionable as she met 25 men on premiere night. Now that she and the remaining men are headed to Australia, things will get more exciting.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.