The Bachelorette: Nayte Olukoya celebrates being part of first all-POC final 4

Michelle Young named her final four on The Bachelorette and Nayte Olukoya celebrated a first in the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette viewers were not surprised when frontrunner Nayte Olukoya made it to Michelle Young’s top four.

He celebrated the victory on Instagram but he wanted to remind viewers that this final four selection was bigger than himself.

Nayte uploaded an Instagram post of him holding a glass of champagne and wearing a rose while posing with Michelle and the other four men.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Nayte, Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman and Rodney Mathews made it to the top four.

Nayte Olukoya shares why Michelle Young’s final four are so special

Nayte celebrated the fact that he and the other three men are People of Color.

He wrote, “For the first time in Bachelor Franchise history, the final four men are all POC!”

“I’m proud to be a part of this moment and to be able to stand beside three men whom I admire,” he continued. “Spoiler: These guys are even more genuine than they appear on TV.”

He then went on to say why this moment was so significant to him. Like Michelle, Nayte struggled with being one of the only Black people in his community. He noted that he “didn’t see people like me” in real life and he wasn’t thrilled with how Black stereotypes were being portrayed on TV while he was growing up.

He is proud that he, Michelle and the three other men in the final four can be good role models and forge this moment in history.

He added, “So, at the end of the day, I’m simply thrilled that people, especially POC, can keep watching Michelle be the strong, confident, intelligent, brave, outspoken, and direct role model that she is, and get to continue watching her love story play out with four stand-up gentlemen of color!”

He also wanted to note that he didn’t have anything against the other contestants in celebrating this moment.

“Of course, this is not to take away from any of the other gents this season. This has just never happened before and I think it is something to be celebrated and, if for nothing else, recognized,” he concluded.

How Nayte secured his place in Michelle Young’s final four

Much like Nayte was confident that he was going to get a one-on-one date, viewers were confident that Nayte was going to make it to the final four.

Nayte already had his one-on-one last week so he didn’t get one this week. However, he made sure to impress during the group date.

While he didn’t necessarily excel at the challenges on the farm, he used some time afterward to get vulnerable with Michelle.

Nayte told her that he was falling in love with her and Michelle emphatically stated that she felt the same way.

She ended up giving Nayte the group date rose, securing his spot in the final four.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.