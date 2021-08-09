ABC has revealed Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette finale dress and some pics from her final rose ceremony. Pic credit: ABC

During the upcoming Bachelorette episode, Katie Thurston will host her final rose ceremony and decides whom she is accepting a proposal from — if anyone.

The Bachelorette stars get to wear an array of stunning dresses during rose ceremonies, but the best dress is usually saved for last.

That certainly seems to be the case for Katie Thurston’s finale dress.

For this ceremony, Katie donned an emerald green that is flourished with sparkly animal prints.

The top of her dress has a deep v-neck cut supported by spaghetti straps.

The bottom of her A-line dress flares out and reveals her left legs with a slit.

Based on her expressions in the candid pics, she seems nervous and even slightly solemn. Could this be an indication of how her rose ceremony goes? Then again, looks could be deceiving.

Katie has been criticized for some of her fashion decisions this season from her backward zipper skirt to her modest hometown date apparel, but this dress appears to be a winner.

What to expect from Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette finale

Viewers last left a heartbroken Katie reeling from her tumultuous relationship with Greg Grippo.

The official ABC description of the upcoming episode reads, “Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with?”

Now, Katie has two contenders remaining: Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

It seems that during the finale, Blake and Justin are informed about Greg’s exit and how Katie felt and are nervous that she won’t be able to get over her heartbreak enough to focus on their relationships.

Will Katie pick Blake or Justin, or will she leave the show single?

The promo for the episode makes it seem like the latter, but Bachelorette fans know how much the franchise likes to tease and deceive its fans.

The Bachelorette hosts tease drama for finale

According to the ABC official description, co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be there to provide live commentary on the finale and host the After the Final Rose segment.

Kaitlyn herself has teased that viewers have plenty to look forward to for the upcoming finale.

“A lot goes down. And I think a lot of people are gonna get a lot of closure,” Kaitlyn said on the Click Bait podcast.

Tayshia also added, “It is a wild freaking ride.”

Viewers will have to tune in for themselves to see how Katie’s Bachelorette journey ends.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.