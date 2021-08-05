Will Katie Thurston end up single at the end of her Bachelorette season?

Will Katie Thurston end up alone at the end of her season of The Bachelorette? Pic credit: ABC

A finale trailer for the last episode of Season 17 of The Bachelorette teased that Katie Thurston may end up alone at the end of her season.

Ahead of the August 2 episode, Katie faced a potential future with one of three men: Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, and Justin Glaze.

The three enjoyed their Hometown dates, and Katie met those individuals in the lives of her suitors that were most important to them. She learned even more about what makes them vulnerable and personal tidbits about Greg, Blake, and Justin she did not receive from the men themselves.

At the close of the episode, Katie was left in tears after a harrowing fight with Greg, where he accused her of not being truthful with him regarding her feelings.

Katie was left to cry alone in her bathroom in its final moments, consoled by series host Kaitlyn Bristowe, as she asked for a flight home.

Does this mean that Katie will be left on her own after a romantic journey unlike any Bachelor Nation has seen before? A new teaser appears to suggest this could be so.

The Bachelorette will end with a bang

A voiceover for the clip seen below said Katie was left brokenhearted and in tears.

It also alluded that her worst fears were realized.

In a surprise twist, Katie’s mother arrived at the show’s New Mexico set and spoke openly to her daughter about the trauma she had experienced during her Bachelorette journey.

“We don’t put ourselves in a position where we have to rely on a male,” Katie’s mother said.

The voiceover asked, “What will Katie do now?” This was spliced into a clip of Justin as he spoke to Katie and said of an unnamed contestant, “I hope he doesn’t take you for granted.”

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe told the remaining men that they had news that would change everything.

“If Katie’s still hung up on Greg, then there’s no point to this,” claimed Blake in a voiceover.

“This is so heartbreaking. The love that I had for him is real,” Katie said, alluding to her relationship with Greg.

What happens in the finale and After the Final Rose?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will host the After the Final Rose episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will host the shows in front of a live studio audience as they watch the final moments of Katie’s season unravel.

An official press release claimed that Katie was “defeated” after her devastating breakup with Greg. It asked if Katie could pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she also fell in love with.

In After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn and Tayshia will be joined on stage by Katie and her final three as they make sense of what happened in New Mexico.

This will include a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.