The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston’s best quotes from the season

Katie Thurston shared her heart to the men on her series, and doesn’t hold back with her feelings. Pic credit: ABC

The current star of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, has been a straight-shooter since she stepped out of her limo and approached Bachelor star Matt James during Season 25 of the ABC dating series.

Since being asked to helm her own season of the reality dating series, Katie has continued to remain true to herself and expects honesty and integrity from the men of her season.

If they do not act in a manner which she feels is conducive to moving forward in the competition, they are not handed a rose during the ceremony. She also speaks out when she feels she is being lied to or someone is misrepresenting themselves in a certain way.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie has peppered her season thus far with “Katie-isms,” statements that are unique to her feelings and have become beloved by fans of the dating competition series.

In a new upload on the show’s social media page, they have honored some of her more unique statements regarding love and relationships.

The slideshow was called “Things Kate said this week that just make sense.”

Katie’s statements thus far

On the June 28 episode of The Bachelor, Katie had to deal with the second week of deceit and unsavory actions by some of the contestants on her season of the series.

She put her foot down with many of the men, whether they were involved in the chaos or not.

In one slide Katie said, “You don’t get to use me as your stepping stone to whatever your goal is.”

“Be here for me. Be here for love. Be here for an engagement. If you’re not, then please leave,” she stated.

In a third slide, Katie clarified her feelings toward Thomas’s shady behavior. She stated, “Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.”

The Bachelorette lead showed her bravado when she said, “I know that every decision I make is the right decision for me.”

This was followed by, “I’m not settling.”

The Bachelorette fans reacted to Katie’s strength as depicted in the slideshow

Fans of the series reacted to Katie’s strength as she travels on her journey to find lasting love in the slideshow.

Katie Thurston’s fans shared their comments about her strength as the lead of The Bachelorette this season. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

“Katie out here being a role model,” wrote one fan.

“KATIE IS A QUEEN,” claimed a second social media follower.

“She became my favorite after her telling Thomas off. My jaw was on the FLOOOR,” penned a third Instagram user.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.