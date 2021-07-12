Katie Thurston, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams discuss a rather spicy challenge for the contestants of The Bachelorette during tonight’s episode. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston asked her guys to “withhold their self-care” in a teaser for the newest episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

During a sit-down with interim hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katie admitted she wanted the men to practice a little self-restraint when it came to their personal needs.

This caused some confusion between Tayshia and Kaitlyn as they interpreted what they believed Katie meant by her remarks.

“So, like, not do their skincare routine?” Kaitlyn asked.

Tayshia added, “Like no shaving?”

In response, Katie slyly smiled and said that she wanted the hosts to dig a little deeper than that. “A little friendly handshake with themselves [is] off-limits,” she claimed, causing the women to erupt in laughter.

What did Katie mean by self-care?

Katie has asked her suitors to not pleasure themselves in any way as a challenge.

“I cannot wait to see the boys and give them a little look, make it a little hard for them — make it very hard for them,” she said in a confessional.

Kaitlyn was given the task of telling the men about Katie’s idea.

“I’m going to fill you in on a juicy secret, and it’s called operation WOWO: Week off, w—- off,” Kaitlyn said. “Katie wants to see which one of you can hold out.”

“This sucks, and a lot is going to change very quickly,” said Connor in a confessional in response to Katie’s challenge.

The Bachelorette fans reacted to Katie’s saucy challenge

Some Bachelorette fans did not react kindly to Katie’s challenge for her suitors. In fact, they felt that if a male bachelor said those types of things on the series, the reaction would have been very different to his challenge.

“Imagine if a guy bachelor told girls they couldn’t do that for a week he’d be canceled af,” wrote one fan.

“This shows has gotten stupid,” penned a second viewer of the series, who commented on the challenge.

“The double standards on this show are insane,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Such a stupid idea. Where’s Michelle to save us all?” asked a fourth viewer, who appeared anxious to move on to Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season, which will air this fall.

Viewers will get to see how the men react when The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.