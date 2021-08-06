John Hersey calls out Greg Grippo for how he treated Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette and takes aim at those defending Greg. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant John Hersey called out Greg Grippo for the way he treated Katie Thurston and threw shade at his fellow contestants who have defended Greg.

The latest episode of The Bachelorette has Bachelor Nation debating whether Greg gaslighted Katie or Katie was too cold to Greg.

Fellow contestant John has officially weighed in on the issue with a lengthy message on his Instagram story.

John Hersey says defending Greg Grippo’s actions is ‘extremely unhealthy’

He started off by stating that he’s rarely vocal on debates that stem from The Bachelorette but felt this matter was important to address.

He then went on to voice that he is “so grateful for the incredible friendships I made while on this season.”

With that said, he went on to call out his friend Greg for how he treated Katie on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“Along with many of you, I was shocked by some of the behavior I witnessed, namely the words and body language exhibited by Greg,” he wrote. “Watching these actions get defended (and therefore normalized) strikes me as extremely unhealthy and a step in the wrong direction. It should be noted that an individual can be a good friend to some while simultaneously being harmful to others in another relationship.”

He also seemingly called out Connor Brennan, who is close friends with Greg and recently defended his behavior.

“Friendship cannot be an excuse to blindly defend someone’s behavior,” he continued.

He went on to acknowledge that nobody’s perfect and everyone makes mistakes from time to time but added that it’s important to call those mistakes out.

“Holding each other accountable is sometimes necessary in order to move forward,” he stated.

Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram

What went down between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo on The Bachelorette?

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo went through a tumultuous breakup that no one saw coming on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

Greg and Katie’s hometown date went seemingly well. However, things went downhill when they had a moment to themselves.

Greg said that he wanted Katie to tell him he loved her during a confessional.

He professed his feelings for Katie and she responded by telling him, “I love looking at you.”

Greg’s mood then switched and he accused Katie of shutting down emotionally.

She tried to reassure him that he was her number one pick but he was inconsolable.

The following day, the two rehashed the issue. Katie told him that she didn’t want to tell any of the contestants she loved them until they were the last one standing.

Meanwhile, Greg wanted Katie to drop the Bachelorette lingo and accused her of not listening.

The conversation, needless to say, did not go well and resulted in Greg storming off while Katie was on the ground crying.

The intense fight will likely go down in history as one of the most dramatic Bachelor breakups ever.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.