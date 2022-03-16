The Bachelorette: It’s official — There will be two Bachelorettes next season

Meet the next two Bachelorettes. Pic credit: ABC

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is going to be one for the books, as not just one but two women were announced as the leads during last night’s After The Final Rose.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will co-star together to find the love of their lives, and it has been stated that Jesse Palmer will allegedly host the next season again.

After Clayton broke up with both of them, he decided to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left the previous week after a heated discussion with Clayton on their overnights. Currently, both Susie and Clayton are back together and seemed happier than ever when they appeared on the finale last night.

How did ABC come to the decision to have two Bachelorettes?

ABC reportedly said, “After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

Both Rachel and Gabby were ecstatic to be able to go through this journey together and can’t wait to get their season going. Bachelor Nation fans and alums have shown their support for both women during this trying time.

When the girls were asked what they were looking for in a life partner, they shared their thoughts.

Rachel said, “Someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me,” and Gabby declared, “I think someone who’s emotionally intelligent mature, who can challenge me [and a sense of humor].”

How did the two women react when Clayton broke up with them?

When Clayton broke up with his two remaining women, Gabby bashed Clayton for “playing with her emotions.” She said to him, “I can’t believe anything you say, not one thing … You sound actually ridiculous because you don’t want to admit that you’re wrong. Your actions speak louder than words.” Gabby then refused to let Clayton walk her out.

Rachel, on the other hand, broke down in tears and told Clayton that he would regret letting her go. She exclaimed, “I promise you that when you look back at this … this is going to haunt you, the fact that you let me go … I tried so hard, I gave you everything. I fought for this every single day and you never once fought for me.”

Want to see Gabby and Rachel in action? Their season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere in just a few months, on July 11.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus, but The Bachelorette will air in July on ABC.