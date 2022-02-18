The Bachelorette Hannah Brown never returned Peter Weber’s message after she revealed their hookup

Hannah Brown doesn’t respond to Peter Weber’s message about info in her new book. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown, former Bachelorette lead, and Peter Weber, a contestant on her season, made a pact not to reveal details of a couple of their rendezvous. However, it seems Hannah may have broken that seal of trust when she put information out there in her new book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments.

Not only did Hannah supposedly break Peter’s trust by doing this, but she also, according to Peter, never responded back to him when he reached out to her after this had occurred.

What did Peter Weber have to say about Hannah Brown not responding back to him?

According to Peter, he did not talk to her after the book came out. He claims he reached out to her, but received no comment back. “You know, it is what it is. I personally, I wouldn’t have done something like that,” he said of the situation.

He went on to say, “If two people have a private situation and talk and they say that they’re gonna keep it private, I just keep it private. I don’t know – she now has done that to me on two occasions where she said she’s not gonna say anything. And then she says something.”

Peter relayed, “I don’t think I could confide in her anymore, put it that way…But I think I probably helped sell a lot of books for her.”

What did Hannah include in her new book that Peter is upset about?

Why is Peter speaking out? Hannah revealed publicly that she and Peter were intimate in the windmill not once, not twice, but four times, as well as fantasy suite information that had happened between the two.

Why didn’t Hannah answer Peter back? Did she really divulge the information she did just to sell books? Was she getting back at Peter for some reason? Or did she just want to be as real as possible?

It seems as if the other piece of juicy information Hannah disclosed in her new book was the fact that she and Peter hooked up in early 2020 at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s engagement party.

At this point in time, Peter’s season of The Bachelor was still airing, but he had already broken his relationship off with his final rose winner, Hannah Ann Sluss. However, at this time, he was still trying to work things out with runner-up, Madison Prewett.

Peter Weber’s history with the women from his season and Hannah Brown

Fans know that Peter has gone through a slew of women from his season, including Hannah Ann and Madison, but also Kelley Flanagan. Peter tried to downplay the hookup with Hannah Brown and claim, “It wasn’t anything crazy, like, there was nothing scandalous about it…We had had a past – try to put yourself in our shoes and everything we had been through and then not being able to see each other and seeing each other and how everything happened.

He also concluded, “It was a very ‘What is going on?’ moment. And it was just two people kind of exploring that and nothing came from it and that’s OK. I was never gonna speak on it, but once it got out, like, there was nothing to hide, nothing that I felt bad about or ashamed of. It was what everyone goes through, you know, two people trying to figure stuff out.” He went on to say that he doesn’t speak to any of his exes now.

Peter seemed to have to figure things out with a lot of someones during his season of The Bachelor and afterward, according to his actions. It looks as if Hannah has happily moved on with her new beau, Adam Woolard, so maybe that’s why she didn’t want to respond to Peter and open that can of worms.

