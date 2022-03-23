The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will have twins on this season vying for their love

Gabby and Rachel have twins on their season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

There has been a great deal of speculation and questions regarding how this upcoming season of The Bachelorette is going to go with two women in the leading role.

Bachelor Nation fans and alums have been impatiently and anxiously awaiting to hear more about the season, an exact filming location, and just how many men will be vying for the hearts of these two women on their journey for love.

According to the preliminary list of cast members that have come out as of today, March 23, the co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will have twins in the mix.

How might twins affect the show and the women?

Justin Young and Joey Young, age 24, will be appearing on The Bachelorette together to try to win over either Gabby or Rachel’s heart and final rose. Both men are from and live in Connecticut, and as of now, both guys’ Instagram accounts are set to private.

Will having twins Justin and Joey on the show be similar to when Emily and Haley Ferguson competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on his season of The Bachelor?

Fans remember that the two wanted to do everything together, which even led Ben to take them both on a date together. However, while he sent Haley home during that date, and kept Emily, she didn’t win Ben’s heart either.

What did fans have to say about Justin and Joey Young and their age of 24?

Bachelor Nation fans took to Reality Steve’s Twitter account to discuss their thoughts on the show naming twins to the cast who are so young, and many were not happy.

One fan stated, “24 is too young .. still babies .. they r not getting engaged.”

Another talked about the young age of the men when the viewer sarcastically stated, “24? Yeah, they’re ready to find oh wife at 24 years old.”

One fan talked about how cute Justin and Joey were but also questioned their maturity and readiness to walk down the aisle when she commented, “Sure they are cute but I can’t imagine them being 24 and holding up maturity wise up against a 34-year-old man who is well-established in life and ready for marriage!”

Yet two other Bachelor Nation viewers had something to say about the twins as well. One wrote, “Pass. 24 is not it. No one wants to see a cast of young 20 something’s anymore. We want to see MEN who want to settle down.”

The other fan declared, “Yikes. They may be 24 (which is still sooo young) but they look like seniors out of high school!”

Bachelor Nation has been vocal about diversifying contestants’ ages in future shows

Many Bachelor Nation fans have been upset recently about the lack of “older” contestants. A lot of people would love to see more men and women cast in their 30s and even 40s or see an older Bachelor or Bachelorette named as the lead.

Granted, one of the Bachelorettes for the upcoming season, Gabby Windey, is 30-years-old, so maybe the twins being 24 would venture more toward Rachel’s liking at age 26? Look to see how their season plays out when it premieres on July 11th this summer.

