The Bachelorette: Fans discuss rose ceremony following canceled hometowns

Bachelor Nation watched as Gabby Windey finished her hometown visits last week, and Rachel Recchia had her last one with Aven Jones before the Men Tell All segment.

However, unlike every other hometown episode in the history of the show, producers decided not to air the rose ceremony.

Instead, they made the choice to take all of their remaining men to fantasy suites.

For Gabby, she now has Johnny DePhillipo, Jason Alabaster, and Erich Schwer left, and Rachel will move forward with Aven Jones, Tino Franco, and Zach Shallcross.

As the women have been making up their own rules as they go and calling a lot of the shots themselves, this was likely another one of those times.

Even Reality Steve tweeted out about the rose ceremony not being aired, and viewers had some things to say about it as well.

Reality Steve mentioned the unaired rose ceremony

Reality Steve took to his Twitter account and wrote the following tweet after Monday night’s episode: “That has to be the first time they’ve never shown a rose ceremony in 46 seasons of this show, right?”

Fans then responded and mostly agreed with him, as they also talked about the season, the other canceled rose ceremonies throughout, and the leading women running the show.

Viewers discussed the rose ceremony not getting aired

One viewer claimed, “I feel like this Season hasn’t had any rose ceremonies. They keep getting canceled,” while another questioned, “They said to go to abc website to watch? lol.”

Others commented on Reality Steve’s post, too, as they agreed, saying, “Definitely since I can remember. Did t expect to see one this week when they cut up last week’s episode,” and another declared, “Guess it would be predictable since everyone got a rose.”

A couple of viewers were upset by this and other things that have occurred this season. One simply stated, “I’m feeling jipped, to be honest,” and another exclaimed, “Ridiculous having to go to the web to see a rose ceremony. This season gets worse by the episode!”

Still, one user figured there wouldn’t be an aired rose ceremony since Rachel even sent one of her men home with one, and they already have three left each.

Another viewer joked and stated, “There was no drama so no reason to show it.”

Bachelor Nation may not have necessarily been surprised that another rose ceremony didn’t air, as so many have been canceled this season between Rachel and Gabby; however, fans weren’t happy that they had to go to the website just to see it if they wanted to watch.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.