The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia made up their own rules

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia take charge.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are navigating a whole new world as they stepped into the first-ever roles of being co-Bachelorettes.

With the filming over with, and the air date just days away, fans cannot wait to see how producers put together this unique season.

Jesse Palmer will be stepping back into the hosting position again. He also had no idea how the show would unfold with not just one, but two, Bachelorettes looking to find love.

Now Jesse has revealed that the women made their own decisions and rules as the show was filmed; however, they still weren’t able to prepare for everything that occurred.

Jesse Palmer states that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia made their own rules

During Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Jesse revealed some exclusive information and his thoughts about the upcoming season.

Jesse stated, “When it was announced that they were gonna be the Bachelorettes back at After the Final Rose, [I thought], ‘Never done this before. How are they gonna be dating guys? Who’s going on dates? How do they navigate this?’ This is all completely unprecedented.”

He went on to say, “Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing. They made up their own rules along the way, took charge.”

Jesse went on to speak about how both Gabby and Rachel had many scenarios that were difficult to navigate, as well as conversations that had to be had by them both with various men, and with each other.

He also declared, “But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all – magically, somehow.”

Jesse then stated that while he has no idea how, the whole show just worked and clicked, and he can’t wait for Bachelor Nation alums and fans to see just how things went down and ended up.

Jesse talks about the situations that arose out of the women’s control

As Jesse stated, this will be a season unlike he’s ever seen before in many ways, he also discussed the situations that arose that no one had been prepared for at all.

Jesse even hinted that the women may have potentially fallen in love with the same guy, and a guy has strong feelings for both Gabby and Rachel.

He then said, “It’s two love stories, two completely different journeys, [but] people are gonna need a notebook – and take notes – to try to follow who’s dating who [and] what’s going on. Because it’s literally double the love, double the drama, and double the fun.”

Jesse talks about how the season ends

When asked how Gabby and Rachel’s journeys end, Jesse response was sly as he stated, “It’s possible [they both get engaged]. You would have to ask Gabby and Rachel and I’d be curious to see what they’d be willing to share with you, but what I can say is that their journeys are nothing short of remarkable.”

Going forward, Jesse seemed optimistic that Bachelor Nation could see a potential two male co-Bachelor season in the future. But for now, fans can’t wait for Gabby and Rachel’s season to start, and they won’t have to wait long.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.