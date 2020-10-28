The Bachelorette fans are so tired of hearing about Dale Moss after latest episode

Episode 3 of The Bachelorette aired last night. Fans were excited to see how Clare Crawley’s journey would go, but the episode ended up being the Dale Moss show.

During the episode’s first cocktail party, Dale decided to take Clare away for over an hour, which didn’t sit well with the other guys.

Dale had asked for five minutes of her time so he could make sure she was okay after the Yosef drama that played out during the first 15 minutes of the episode.

But after an hour, the guys felt they had been fooled.

Throughout the rest of the episode, it was all about Clare wanting to spend time with Dale and the other guys reacting very negatively.

And much of it wasn’t Dale’s fault, aside from the times he snuck to spend more time with Clare. We heard about nothing but Dale during the roast when nearly all of the guys took aim at Clare’s favorite suitor.

Then, during a group date, Clare grilled all the guys about why they focused on Dale at the roast and what he had told them about her to the point where it was just awkward — for them and for everyone watching.

The Bachelorette fans are so sick of hearing about Dale

While Dale was overstepping his boundaries and Clare kept gushing about him, viewers were growing tired of watching the show.

In fact, fans took to Twitter to let everyone know how sick they were at hearing about Clare and Dale.

And the tweets continued with a humorous spin.

One person said that watching the episode was changing her mind about Dale and Clare. They were disgusting viewers by ignoring the guys and enjoying their time together without any regard for their surroundings.

One person even compared their behavior to high school mean girls, giggling in front of the other guys as if they had some kind of inside joke going on.

During this week’s episode, the guys started to change their minds about Dale, as he was stealing time that they should be spending with Clare.

They already saw him as the competition, but when he started spending more time with Clare, they felt cheated.

The Bachelorette may have a happy ending after all

Even though Dale and Clare may have viewers’ eyes rolling after last night’s episode, the show may have a happy ending after all.

On August 3, we reported that Dale and Clare may have gotten engaged on The Bachelorette. There were fireworks at the resort that had been scheduled.

At the time, it was believed to have been for a date, but now that we know what happened during filming, it’s believed that Clare and Dale the fireworks may have been set off after he proposed.

It may be hard for fans to believe that they got engaged after 12 days, but many viewers and the contestants on the show believe that they talked prior to the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.