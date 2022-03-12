The Bachelorette: Clint Arlis’ cause of death has been revealed

Clint Arlis’ cause of death has been released. Pic credit: ABC

You may remember Clint Arlis from Season 11 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe, but you may remember him more for his bromance on that season with fellow contestant, JJ Lane.

Lately, however, Clint Arlis was in the news for his death, but only recently have the events surrounding it and the cause of his death been revealed.

What did the evidence say was Clint Arlis’ cause of death?

Clint died on January 11, 2022. He was found at a private residence according to authorities, but just yesterday per Us Weekly, Clint’s death was ruled as a suicide.

After evidence was collected and results came in, the final cause of Clint’s death was asphyxiation by hanging.

Clint allegedly had prior issues with depression and paranoia, as well as troubles with his girlfriend of four years. His parents were quoted saying they “thought things were getting better.”

In fact, Clint had moved in with his parents before his suicide. Also, according to an investigation report, “Arlis left a note on his dresser before hanging himself.” He was supposed to attend a workout at the local high school that morning but never showed up.

What did Clint accomplish in his lifetime?

Clint attended the University of Illinois where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in environmental and civil engineering and architecture. He also volunteered with Chicago school kids as a mentor and worked as a project manager at a company called Lendlease.

Clint, his father, and his younger brother were all involved with the Batavia Wrestling Program, from where Clint graduated and wrestled. His dad and younger brother are both currently coaches there as well.

What did Clint’s fellow Bachelor Nation alums have to say when they heard the news of his passing?

Bachelor Nation alums provided their condolences after Clint’s death. Ben Higgins, who was on the same Bachelorette season as Clint, said, “Clint was an incredibly talented human…He was an artist, a creator, a friend, and incredibly intelligent.”

He went on to say, “His hard work and his commitment to exploring life was obvious to anyone who was ever around him. The world lost someone way too early.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, whose season Clint was on, declared with sadness, “Knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family.”

Clint will obviously be missed by not only his family and friends, but also by Bachelor Nation alums and fans.

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.

