The Bachelorette: Aven’s one-on-one date made him want to propose to Rachel

Aven Jones has been a quiet but important contestant within Rachel Recchia’s men on this season of The Bachelorette.

Rachel felt an immediate connection when she met Aven coming out of the limo, and that has continued throughout the season thus far.

Any time that Rachel and Aven spend one-on-one time together, their relationship seems to grow. Having Aven as a constant has seemed to help Rachel through her hardships on the show.

It’s also no secret that the two have a strong physical connection, as Rachel even commented that they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during their date.

In this past episode, fans watched as Aven finally got a one-on-one date with Rachel and how giddy both of them were with each other and during off-camera conversations.

Aven couldn’t get over kissing Rachel when she was wearing the veil, symbolizing what it would look like at the altar on their wedding day.

Aven Jones could see himself proposing to Rachel Recchia

During a recent Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast guest appearance, with co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Aven talked about the date where Rachel put on a veil and the significance of the moment for him.

He claimed, “I kissed Rachel after lifting the veil during our date. It was kind of like, I don’t want to say out-of-body experience, but it really made me think into the future when you do something like that. I’ve obviously never done that before and it’s a special moment that means a lot, especially to Rachel, whose end goal was that.”

Aven continued talking about the moment, as he said he was just being spontaneous; that is, until he released the significance of what the unveiling really meant.

He also told the co-hosts that, at that minute, he flash-forwarded to a place in his mind where he saw himself proposing to Rachel.

Aven Jones pictured himself at his and Rachel Recchia’s wedding

After he lifted the veil off Rachel’s face and pushed it to the back, Aven then discussed with listeners that he pictured himself at the altar.

When asked if this freaked him out at all since it was his official first date with the Bachelorette, Aven replied by saying, “Having such a good day up to that point definitely helped with any nerves.”

He said that the unveiling was just another amazing part of the wonderful day they got to spend together. Aven declared that he was living in the moment and went in for the big kiss.

The question is… Will Rachel end up with Aven at the end of her journey and make his dream a reality?

