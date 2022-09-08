The Bachelorette alums discuss how clueless Tino was about Rachel’s feelings after his hometown

Tino Franco and his parents aren’t on the same page. Pic credit: ABC

Back during hometown visits on The Bachelorette, Tino Franco’s parents were pretty tough on Rachel Recchia.

As they asked her questions with an intimidating tone, Rachel left the Franco home feeling like Tino’s parents hated her.

Viewers then watched as Rachel went into her overnight date with Tino, a bit skeptical because she knew she needed to bring up the hometown visit and how she felt.

However, still, on edge from Tino’s parents’ reactions, words, and behavior toward her and the whole process, Rachel told Tino she was worried his parents weren’t on board and didn’t like her.

A couple of Bachelor Nation alums brought up the fact that Tino seemed completely oblivious to Rachel’s concerns and stress about the situation.

Instead of talking things through with her, Tino only claimed that his parents would come around and basically just swept her fears under the rug.

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young discuss Tino Franco’s oblivious behavior

During the recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, co-hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin discussed how clueless Tino acted when Rachel brought up his parents and the hometown visit to him.

As Rachel reiterated to Tino that she didn’t feel like his parents gave her a chance and treated her badly, Tino acted shocked that she felt this way.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Becca talked about how Rachel addressed Tino about his family not accepting her. He seemed clueless and stunned that she felt that way at all and that his dad would say those things to her.

Becca wanted to know, “Where was the disconnect? Did his family not relay that same information to Tino? Or did he just choose not to see or hear it?”

She then went on to say, “There was such a disconnect that I knew they had a lot more to talk about to get on the same page before a potential engagement. It wasn’t just that she felt they didn’t like her; it was about certain things that were said to her that should’ve also been said to Tino.”

Michelle and Becca talk importance of family approval

Becca and Michelle also discussed that, both in real life and on the show, a family’s approval is so important when dating a person.

Both women realize how much weight family holds when it comes to choosing your girlfriend/boyfriend or spouse, and Becca stated how heightened that is in this process on the show.

Becca also discussed how when you pick your partner, you are also choosing their family as a big part of your life as well. So you are not only marrying your spouse, but you are, in a way, marrying their parents, siblings, and extended family as well.

Michelle added, “You have to have this inkling of hoping they’d accept you in the future. At the end of the day, they should be happy with whatever you choose.”

She also stated that it doesn’t mean they can’t, or won’t, have any doubts about the process, but they should be willing to try and accept the choice.

All-in-all, both Becca and Michelle realize how hard the entire process is not only for the Bachelorette/Bachelor but the suitors and their families as well. But when it comes down to it, family approval is so significant when picking your partner.

For the entire recent Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episode with Michelle and Becca, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.