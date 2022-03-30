The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes says he couldn’t ‘keep up’ with Pump Rules stars if he was cast on the show

The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes admits he may not have what it takes to “keep up” with the Vanderpump Rules cast. Pic credit: ABC/Bravo

The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes doesn’t seem to think he could hang with the Vanderpump Rules cast, despite being friends with several longtime cast members.

Since his stint on Katie Thurston’s season of the Bachelorette, Blake has developed and maintained several relationships within the Vanderpump Rules world, including blossoming friendships with Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor and current star Katie Maloney. But according to his latest post on social media, he isn’t sure he could “keep up” with the crew.

However, despite his hesitancy, Blake clarified his admiration for the Bravo cast.

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes weighs in on if he would join the cast of Vanderpump Rules if given the opportunity

During a recent Q&A over on his Instagram stories, Blake opened up his DMs to follower questions and answered them as he saw fit. When one follower asked if Blake would join the Vanderpump Rules cast, he got honest about the possibility.

“So are we gonna see you on the next Vanderpump [Rules] season or[…],” the follower questioned.

Blake responded jokingly that there was a good chance he couldn’t keep up with the cast if he were to join the show.

“I love that group,” Blake shared. “They’re a ton of fun and they’re all great. They really are. But I don’t think that I could keep up with them. I just, I don’t think I could.”

In addition to his explanation, Blake also captioned his story, “We think the bachelor [sic] nation shows are drama but vanderpump takes that cake!”

Blake solidifies friendships with Vanderpump Rules stars

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was tagged in Blake’s Instagram stories, and her co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz.

Katie found the post amusing enough to re-post it to her own Instagram Stories.

“I can’t keep up with myself so I get it,” she jokingly wrote.

Blake is also good friends with VPR alum Jax Taylor. Both men are represented by the same publicist and recently met up with her.

In a post from February, Jax shared a shot of himself enjoying the company of Blake and their publicist Lori Krebs.

“What a night… @blakemoynes and I have the best publicist in the biz. 💜 A rose between two thorns. 🌹,” Jax captioned the post.

While it remains unclear if there’s a chance Blake would make the leap from Bachelor Nation over to Vanderpump Rules, it’s certainly something that could be a crossover hit.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.