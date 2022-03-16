The Bachelor: What are Clayton and Susie’s plans moving forward?

Clayton and Susie are back together — Now what? Pic credit: ABC

After the rollercoaster ride between The Bachelor Clayton Echard and one of his final three women, Susie Evans, the finale finally provided Bachelor Nation fans and alums with the answers to the questions we’ve all been asking.

In a shocking finale and After The Final Rose ceremony, viewers found out that Clayton jointly broke up with Gabby and Rachel and set off to try to reconcile his relationship with Susie, who he’d previously sent home.

Not only did Susie and Clayton stun the live audience, but viewers at home were awestruck when the duo walked out on stage and to the hot seat together.

Where are Clayton Echard and Susie Evans at now with their relationship and their future together?

Revealing that they are currently boyfriend-girlfriend, Clayton and Susie answered questions from Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, after they reconnected once the show began airing.

Now, the couple is content dating and continuing to explore their relationship with one another. They are not going to rush into an engagement, but they have decided to move in together.

Clayton is going to be moving to Virginia, where Susie currently resides. That in itself is a big step for the two of them.

Clayton, despite all of the criticism and backlash he has received from Bachelor Nation fans, alums, and the other women on his season, relayed the fact that it was all worth it to have Susie there with him in the end.

What did Clayton and Susie have to say about one another?

Clayton revealed, “She just impresses me more and more every day. And she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Susie had her own comments while they were on stage. She told Jesse Palmer that she “always had love for Clayton. I always had love in my heart. I loved him as a person before he ever fell in love with him. … He’s incredible and we all make mistakes and we both made mistakes on this journey but we both have so much for each other.”

While Clayton did have to face Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as their aired out their grievances, he seemed elated to have Susie by his side in the end.

While Gabby and Rachel both had their own criticism and things to say to Clayton, the two also seemed happy in the end to have gone through it together. They were also then named as co-Bachelorettes for the next season of The Bachelorette, which will air at the beginning of summer.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.