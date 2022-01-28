The Bachelor viewers still can’t get over how much Susie Evans looks like Hannah Brown

Susie Evans has a twin in Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans, current contestant vying for the heart of Clayton Echard on The Bachelor seems to have a twin out there in Bachelor Nation.

Anyone versed in The Bachelor history knows who Hannah Brown is. She’s one of the most popular The Bachelorette stars ever and many can’t get over how much she and Susie look alike.

The Bachelor viewers can’t get over Susie Evans’ doppelganger

If you have thought this in the past, you are not alone. So many fans have taken to social media to indicate these very same thoughts.

Ever since Susie was introduced to Bachelor Nation as one of the ladies to watch on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, she’s been compared to Hannah Brown.

However, some viewers, when posting about this, also include another name or two when talking about the fact that Susie and Hannah look alike.

Twitter is on fire with photos and captions, joking about how similar these two look in appearance and stature, not to mention their interests.

Susie Evans look-a-likes

Both pageant queens, Hannah as Miss Alabama USA, and Susie as Miss Virginia USA, are used to the stage and the spotlight.

The resemblance between Susie and Hannah Brown is uncanny #Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wgll26hlVV Sign up for our newsletter! January 25, 2022

They also combine those two with Debby Ryan, who is an actress and singer, and most famous for her role in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life on Deck.

Another fan even added in Addison Rae to the mix, saying that the TikTok influencer also looks like Susie Evans, mixed with Debby Ryan and Hannah Brown.

Hannah Brown + Addison Rae + Debby Ryan = Susie Evans #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GCxpS3aP0J — Sarah Hanson (@SHanson52) January 4, 2022

More photos and tweets showcase some uncanny similarities between the two women.

I’m convinced Susie is related to Hannah Brown #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/E50hZrNGvT — Katrina Nesbit (@KatrinaNesbit) January 4, 2022

have we considered that susie and hannah brown are the same person? have we ever seen them in the same room at the same time? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7CiYnNFxw1 — trader hoes🌕✨ (@beccalonarose) January 11, 2022

Hannah Brown is most well-known for her role in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. While she was not chosen as Peter’s final rose recipient, she and Peter are infamous for their windmill story and rendezvous.

Hannah then became The Bachelorette following Peter’s season, and she deliberated back and forth between choosing Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

While Hannah chose Jed in the end, they were broken up by the time After the Final Rose aired. Hannah did try to reconcile with Tyler Cameron, and it seemed for a hot minute, they might take another go at it. But then, suddenly, Tyler was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Major Bachelorette edits

While Susie is still in the running to win over Clayton Echard’s final rose and heart, it appears she is also getting major Bachelorette edits. Bachelorette edits mean they are giving Susie a lot of screen time, but not showcasing much romance between her and Clayton.

The talk of Bachelor Nation is that Susie might just be the next Bachelorette. However, if this is true, then Susie also does not win over Clayton to receive the final rose.

Maybe Susie will not only look like Hannah Brown but also follow in her footsteps to become the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.