The Bachelor: Teddi Wright talks about her experience on the show after surprise elimination

Teddi Wright reacts to her shocking elimination. Pic credit: ABC

Teddi Wright, who had received Clayton’s first impression rose on this season of The Bachelor, made a shocking exit in last night’s episode of the show.

Teddi, formerly a fan fave, looked astonished when her name wasn’t called to get the fourth and final rose, as well as a ticket to hometowns to show Clayton off to friends and to meet her family.

What did Teddi Wright say after her exit in last night’s episode?

Teddi took to her Instagram to share a series of photos and a video looking back at her times on the season with the other women and Clayton. She also wrote an in-depth caption on how she has felt and about the time she had on the show.

Teddi started her caption by saying, “wow wow wow, what a whirlwind the past few months have been!! I am so unbelievably thankful for my life right now. This was truly a once in a lifetime experience. The friendships I made will last a lifetime. The love and confidence I found within myself will only continue to grow. I learned that there is strength in being vulnerable, it takes so much more courage to stay open to love no matter the risk of being hurt.”

She then completed her excerpt by stating, “The amount of support I’ve received throughout this process has meant so much to me and I am so thankful for all of the kind DMs and comments you guys have left me, so thank you (yellow heart)I’m sure you’ll see me again.”

Is Teddi foreshadowing with that last statement that Bachelor Nation fans will see her appear on Bachelor in Paradise? Or is Teddi in the running to be the next Bachelorette? Time will tell.

How did Bachelor Nation fans respond after seeing Teddi’s message?

Fans took to commenting on Teddi’s post, hoping that returning to the franchise in some capacity is exactly what Teddi meant.

Two viewers declared that they hoped Teddi was meaning she would be making an appearance this summer on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise as they stated, “all i see is a girl whos gonna be the queen of paradise this summer,” as well as “We’ll hopefully see you again this summer.”

Another fan is already shipping Teddi with another Bachelor Nation alum, Brandon Jones, who was the runner-up in Michelle Young’s season, as she exclaimed, “ Team Teddi & Brandon. The love story they both deserve!!!!”

One more viewer is holding out hopes that Teddi will be cast as the next Bachelorette, as she wrote, “Teddi for the bachelorette.”

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Looking back and looking forward with Teddi

On Teddi’s one-on-one date in the last episode, Teddi revealed to Clayton during the dinner portion that she was a virgin, and Clayton received a great deal of flak and criticism for how he responded when he stated, “I would have never known.”

So will fans see Teddi Wright again in The Bachelor franchise? Usually, some of this is revealed on the After The Final Rose special at the end of the season. Stay tuned to see if Teddi Wright is, in fact, invited to make another appearance.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.