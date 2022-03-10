The Bachelor: Teddi Wright is open to being set up with Andrew Spencer

Teddi Wright reveals that she’s open to meeting up with Andrew Spencer. Pic credit: ABC

While Teddi Wright didn’t end up receiving Clayton Echard’s final rose on this season of The Bachelor, it doesn’t mean she is done trying to find love.

As she sat in the hot seat on the Women Tell All segment Monday night, Teddi got emotional as she and Jesse Palmer talked through the season, her connection with Clayton, and her surprise elimination.

While it seemed that Teddi was still working through some of her emotions from this journey, she also showed her genuinely sweet personality by asking Clayton if he was ok, because she knows somewhat of how things go down in the finale.

Teddi Wright reveals she isn’t closed off to love and finds one particular Bachelor Nation alum pretty cute

Now Teddi has revealed that while she didn’t win Clayton’s heart, she isn’t closed off to love with other Bachelor Nation alums, specifically one…Andrew Spencer.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Teddi said, “There’s so many men [from Bachelor Nation] that I think are cute…I didn’t watch Michelle [Young]’s season, which I think puts me a little bit behind with them.”

She did go on to talk about one man, though, from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette that did, and still does, have her eye.

Teddi revealed, “Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all. I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

Clay Harbor, Andrew’s cousin, is all in to set these two up

Funnily enough, Andrew’s cousin has also said the same thing about matching up Teddi and Andrew. Moreover, Andrew’s cousin, Clay Harbor, is also a Bachelor Nation alum.

Clay tried to ship the two together back on January 10, 2022, when he took to Twitter and wrote, “Sooo Teddy I have this cousin…#TheBachelor.”

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Twitter

In her interview with Us Weekly, Teddi said she was down for meeting Andrew officially, as she wanted Clay to know that he “needs to work it out!”

Maybe Bachelor Nation fans will see Teddi Wright on this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, or maybe we’ll see her cast as the next Bachelorette as people are speculating about right now. But fans won’t see her on either of those if things work out matchmaking her and Andrew.

What came out at the Women Tell All while Teddi was in the hot seat?

Teddi’s revelation on the Women Tell All about a particular man who tried to slide into her DMs recently was the talk of the show.

Turns out that man was none other than one of Clayton’s younger brothers, either Nate or Patrick. However, because neither guy will come clean, Clayton is begging Teddi to release the DMs so he can give that brother a hard time.

Will Clayton be ok after the finale airs next week?

Only time will tell who, if anyone, Clayton will end up with. Hopefully, all of Bachelor Nation’s questions will soon be answered.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.