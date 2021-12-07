The Bachelor: Sydney Lotuaco from Colton Underwood’s season is engaged

The Bachelor star Sydney Lotuaco found the man for her. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Sydney Lotuaco recently got engaged!

Sydney Lotuaco was first introduced to The Bachelor franchise while on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and was known to be a flexible and skilled dancer.

Sydney and Colton never struck up a love connection, but Sydney did find some good friends among the women on her cast, becoming especially close with breakout star and The Bachelorette cohost Tayshia Adams.

Sydney then went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 for a second shot at finding love, and while she had a brief fling with Matt Donald and a storyline centered around Matt finally going for it and kissing her, she wasn’t able to find a lasting relationship from the series.

However, now it seems Sydney has finally found a love story of her own.

Sydney Lotuaco wants this to be the one and only time she’s engaged

Sydney took to social media to share the exciting news of her engagement to fiancé Nick Wehby and was met with love and congratulations from friends and followers.

She shared a black and white photo that captured her joyous reaction as Nick got down on one knee, along with two other photos with one showing off her gorgeous ring.

Sydney’s caption on the photo suggestsed she has found the one and only man for her and she only plans to be engaged once. Her caption read, “One and DONE! 💍 I love you forever [Nick Wehby]”

Who is Sydney Lotuaco’s fiancé?

Sydney’s finance is named Nick Wehby and he appears to reside in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick considers himself to be a private figure, according to his IG bio, and has a bit above 4k followers as opposed to Sydney’s 134k Instagram followers. On his page, he shares lots of photos from his time spent with Sydney, with posts of him and Sydney dating all the way back to June 2020.

Nick also shared great photos from the day he proposed to Sydney and wrote a lengthy post gushing about his future wife.

Nick thanked Sydney for loving him and declared that he doesn’t deserve her, joking “I’m so relieved you didn’t figure that out before I got down on one knee.”

Nick revealed that Sydney’s ring is really special and was made by taking images of two rings and photoshopping them together and then bringing Sydney’s dream ring to life. He explained that his sister helped him bring to life the exact ring Sydney wanted, and the ring really is beautiful.

Congratulations to Sydney and Nick and their future marriage!

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 3rd at 8/7c on ABC.